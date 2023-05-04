List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Case Breaks New Ground With Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

    Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Case Construction Equipment


    The Case Power Lease on full-size excavators delivers aggressive lease rates for 36 months/3,000 hours, plus full machine warranty and all planned maintenance for the life of the lease.
    The Case Power Lease on full-size excavators delivers aggressive lease rates for 36 months/3,000 hours, plus full machine warranty and all planned maintenance for the life of the lease.

    Case Construction Equipment excavators have long been among the swiftest, smoothest and smartest excavators in the industry.

    Now, through an innovative lease program called The Case Power Lease from the manufacturer and CNH Industrial Capital, equipment owners throughout the United Statesand Canada can get behind an all-new Case D Series or E Series excavator (13-metric ton and larger) with greater confidence and predictable expenses — plus the extremely rare ability to apply a credit for up to 300 unused hours at the end of the term towards the purchase of a new Case excavator, 13-metric ton or larger.

    The Case Power Lease on full-size excavators delivers aggressive lease rates for 36 months/3,000 hours, plus full machine warranty and all planned maintenance for the life of the lease. Another customer benefit includes an additional 1 year/1,000 hours of powertrain warranty, if purchased at lease-end.

    "The Case Power Lease is built from the ground up to empower the contractor to control their costs, knowing the only expense they have is the cost of fuel and normal wear items during the life of the lease," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment.

    For more information, visit www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/promotions/the-power-lease.




