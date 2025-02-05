List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Case CE Partners With Stone Equipment to Strengthen Dealer Network in Alabama

    Case CE partners with Stone Equipment to expand Case dealer network in central and northern Alabama. Stone Equipment, now known as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama, offers full line of equipment, parts, and financing options. Partnership aims to enhance customer support and grow business presence in the region.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Case Construction Equipment


    Stone Equipment will operate as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama with locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, serving customers in central and northern Alabama with the full line of Case equipment, attachments, service, parts and financing options.
    Case Construction Equipment photo
    Stone Equipment will operate as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama with locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, serving customers in central and northern Alabama with the full line of Case equipment, attachments, service, parts and financing options.

    Case Construction Equipment welcomes Stone Equipment to the Case dealer family to bring the full line of Case equipment, attachments, service, parts and financing options to customers in central and northern Alabama. Stone Equipment will operate as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama with initial locations in Birmingham and Montgomery and plans to open additional Alabama locations in the near future.

    "Our business is built on a steadfast commitment to moving the equipment industry forward through outstanding customer service and reliable support," said Doug Stone, chief executive officer, Stone Equipment and Case Power & Equipment of Alabama. "By partnering with Case and representing the Case brand in our dealership name — a trusted brand that shares our dedication to these principles — we're able to grow our business in Alabama while also enhancing the quality and care we deliver to every customer."

    Founded in 2010, Stone Equipment serves customers throughout the southeastern United States by delivering superior customer service and supplying a full range of high-quality heavy machinery for aggregate, demolition, environmental and construction applications.

    Stone Equipment became an official Case dealer in late 2024. Its Alabama locations operating as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama will support customers with the full range of Case machinery and attachments, service, technology and financing. Stone Equipment's other locations outside of Alabama will continue operating as Stone Equipment, offering other heavy equipment brands.

    "Stone Equipment has built a 15-year legacy of reliability, hard work and excellent customer service in the heavy equipment industry. We're proud to welcome Doug Stone and his team to the Case family," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "We're looking forward to working together to offer smooth, swift, smart machines from Case so more crews and contractors in northern Alabama can succeed on the job."

    For more information, visit CasePowerEquipAL.com and casece.com.




