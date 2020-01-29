Case Construction Equipment Updates its N Series Backhoe Loaders: ConExpo 2020

New Case N Series backhoes feature updates to loader controls, including a new declutch trigger, new roller/rocker switch for better attachment control and an all-new F-N-R thumb switch for simplified operation.

Case Construction Equipment has made numerous updates to its N Series backhoe loaders, including new PowerBoost functionality, a new PowerDrive transmission upgrade with direct drive and a factory-installed thumb that makes backhoe operation even more versatile. New Case N Series backhoes also feature updates to loader controls, including a new declutch trigger, new roller/rocker switch for better attachment control, and an all-new F-N-R thumb switch for simplified operation.

Case N Series backhoe loader updates include:

Case has improved the seat design with new cushioning on its air-ride seats, and a new premium heated, air suspension seat option with multi-colored, hand-stitched fabric. A hands-free, Bluetooth radio also has been added for allowing operators to safely take their phone calls, while also providing the ability to stream a broader spectrum of music, including SiriusXM and music from personal mobile devices. Horsepower on the 580SN wide track model has increased to 110 hp for improved acceleration and gradeability (especially when paired with the new Direct Drive).

Case will be at ConExpo located in Booth N11825 in the North Hall.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.