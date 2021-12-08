Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial, and Terry Dolan, Case Construction Equipment vice president of North America, delivered the CTL to Zac Brown at the camp on Dec. 2, 2021.

Case Construction Equipment donated a TV450B compact track loader (CTL) and numerous attachments to Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned non-profit organization in Fayetteville, Ga., founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band.

For the majority of the year, Camp Southern Ground is committed to supporting veteran mental health and wellbeing with two programs that help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during — and even long after — their transition back to civilian life.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is a residential summer camp serving kids from varied backgrounds and abilities.

Camp Southern Ground's inclusive model brings together typically developing children, children with neurodevelopmental differences, children from underserved areas and children from military and veteran families with programs that challenge, educate and inspire.

Representatives from Case have previously participated in meetings with veterans at the camp on networking skills and careers in construction. Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial, and Terry Dolan, Case Construction Equipment vice president of North America, delivered the CTL to Zac Brown at the camp on Dec. 2, 2021.

The loader will be used in development and maintenance projects to expand facilities and capabilities at the camp.

"Really good things happen at this camp — healing, growth and education — giving veterans the skills to transition to the next stage of their careers, and giving kids the confidence and social skills to excel in their personal relationships," said Dolan. "At Case, we talk a lot about building communities — and the strongest communities are built on the kind of strength and character that Camp Southern Ground provides. We're honored to be partners in this mission together."

"The good we do here is built on the foundation of the work we do with our veterans and our campers, as well as the support of great partners like the team at Case," said Mike Dobbs, CEO, Camp Southern Ground. "This donation allows us to perform countless site development and maintenance projects that we'd otherwise have to contract out — saving us considerable time and resources. We can't thank Case enough for this great new resource."

For more information about Camp Southern Ground, visit CampSouthernGround.org. For more information about CASE and its work in the community, visit CaseCE.com/BuildingCommunities.

