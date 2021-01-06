Originally launched in 2016, the Dire States Grant provides one winning community/project with $25,000 in free Case equipment use/rental to offset the costs of building or repairing a critical piece of infrastructure.

Case Construction Equipment has extended the call for entries for the 2021 Dire States Equipment Grant to Jan. 31, 2021. Submissions can be made at DireStates.com/Grant.

Originally launched in 2016, the Dire States Grant provides one winning community/project with $25,000 in free Case equipment use/rental to offset the costs of building or repairing a critical piece of infrastructure. This includes the ability to self-perform the work with qualified staff, or to work with a contractor who can use the grant to offset equipment costs related to the project.

Employees or official representatives of municipal, county and other local governments/public institutions are eligible to apply.

Entrants will be asked to describe the project and provide a detailed assessment of how that local piece of infrastructure benefits the community. All projects that fall within the primary categories of infrastructure, as identified by ASCE in its Infrastructure Report Card, will be considered.

Examples of infrastructure projects eligible to win include (but are not limited to): road/bridge repair or construction; utility improvement/replacement; erosion control along lakes and rivers; wastewater system improvements; school projects; and park/recreational construction.

All local governments and public institutions in the United States are eligible to apply. A full list of rules and submission criteria are available at DireStates.com/Grant.

