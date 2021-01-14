The Interactive Case Earthmover webcast will cover pre-season equipment activities that contractors and fleet managers can implement to ensure optimal operation and uptime for the busy construction season ahead.

Case Construction Equipment will host a live and interactive Case Earthmover webcast on Feb. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Central on preparing construction equipment for optimal productivity and uptime for the upcoming construction season.

Topics covered will include pre-season maintenance tips; transitioning equipment from winter to warm weather use; equipment utilization; and attachment/accessory considerations for contractors and fleet managers to take advantage of before the busy season kicks in.

The webcast will be hosted by Ted Polzer, director of product and customer support, and Garrett Campbell, construction equipment sales training manager, Case Construction Equipment. Interested participants can register by clicking here.

Five participants will win a Case swag package, and all registrants will receive a recording of the webcast via email.

"Whether it's seasonal downtime or simply taking advantage of the time you have before the heaviest stretch of the construction season, there are steps you can take that will ensure greater uptime and performance when you need it most," said Polzer. "Our next webcast will give perspective into equipment best practices and tips to ensure that your fleet is in prime working order as the weather gets warmer and the work gets more intense."

The webcast will include an initial discussion and presentation of tips for preseason equipment preparation, followed by a live Q&A with the audience.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.