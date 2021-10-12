Scott Harris

Case IH announced Scott Harris, current vice president of North America, will lead the brand as Case IH global president. Harris replaces Brad Crews, who will serve as president of North America for CNH Industrial.

Kurt Coffey, current global brand marketing manager and marketing communications leader for North America, will lead the brand as Case IH vice president of North America, effective immediately.

Harris has been with the company since 2006, first with CNH Industrial Capital and later as Northeast region sales manager for both agricultural and construction equipment. In 2007, he became senior director of sales and marketing for that division.

His last role with CNH Industrial Capital was vice president of U.S. Financial Services and Operations. Harris then joined CNH Industrial Parts and Service in 2011, first as vice president of sales and marketing for North America and later the entire division in 2013. He became vice president of Case Construction in 2016 and then vice president of Case IH North America in 2018.

"Scott Harris' strong leadership in North America has made a significant impact on the Case IH brand," said Derek Neilson, CNH Industrial president of agriculture. "As we look to the future, at both Case IH and the agriculture industry as a whole, we are excited for him to make his mark across the globe."

As Case IH global president, Harris will lead the overall strategy for the brand with a strict focus on customer-centric brand building, brand marketing and communications, overall digital customer experience, and the Case IH solutions portfolio. He will coordinate activities with Case IH and CNH Industrial leadership across all regions.

In his new role, Coffey is responsible for the strategy and execution of all Case IH North America commercial functions, overseeing the execution of a customer centric go-to-market approach in North America.

"With a rich background rooted in agriculture, Kurt Coffey is committed to supporting North American producers through a strong brand approach along with the right iron and technology solutions," Harris said. "His experiences in the industry have made him an exceptional leader, and we look forward to Coffey's continued future with Case IH."

