    Case IH Debuts Specialty-Focused Farmall Lineup

    Mon February 26, 2024 - National Edition
    Case IH


    The new Case IH Farmall CL series tractors feature a wider rear axle, guaranteeing stability on hills and enabling seamless navigation through orchards and minimizing crop damage.
    Photo courtesy of Case IH
    The new Case IH Farmall CL series tractors feature a wider rear axle, guaranteeing stability on hills and enabling seamless navigation through orchards and minimizing crop damage.

    Case IH is introducing new tractor models for specialty crop producers that will integrate seamlessly into orchard operations of any size, delivering improved operator comfort, minimizing crop damage and enhancing productivity.

    Featured new products and options at the World Ag Expo include:

    New Farmall CL Series Tractors

    The new Case IH Farmall CL series tractors provide enhanced flexibility and stability. These tractors feature a wider rear axle, guaranteeing stability on hills and enabling seamless navigation through orchards and minimizing crop damage, according to the manufacturer.

    Farmall CL series tractors also come with versatile options for upgrading hydraulic pumps and optimizing performance with adaptable transmissions, ensuring customizable functionality that can be tailored to any operation.

    "Operators spend all day in these machines. We are continuously looking for ways to make them even more comfortable, and more capable of ensuring peak productivity in any operation," said Teri Zanella, Farmall product manager at Case IH. "We want to provide equipment that protects against loss and increases efficiencies in the operation."

    New Upgrades for Farmall Utility A Tractors

    A variety of new upgrade options are now available for Farmall A utility tractors, which will enhance fuel capacity and overall productivity in almond orchards. The benefits of these upgrades include:

    • Robust protection: Additional factory-fitted protections, component guards and three rear hydraulic remotes with flow control ensure producers and their equipment are better protected from branches, limbs and tree nuts.
    • Longer runtimes: Increased fuel tank capacity provides an 8-12 hour runtime before refueling, resulting in improved productivity.
    • Greater stability: A new front ballast provides additional weight for greater balance and a smoother ride.
    • Seamless compatibility: A frame configuration designed for orchard landscapes, a variety of tire options, and seamless compatibility with the existing loader.

    Cost-Effective Flexibility With Farmall 140A Pro

    A high-capacity, rear 3-point hitch is now available on the Farmall 140A Pro. This new option adds flexibility, providing an efficient and cost-effective solution for handling heavy equipment in produce production.

    For more information, visit www.caseih.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




