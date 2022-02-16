Built on Agronomic Design principles, the Precision Disk 550 series row unit maintains a parallel-link design with new features and enhancements to boost performance.

Complete with greater tank capacity, a superior parallel-link row unit and new productivity-enhancing features, Case IH's Precision Disk 550 air drill is designed to boost yield potential in a variety of crops and tillage practices.

Available to order for spring 2023, the new model will help producers get the most out of every seed, according to the manufacturer.

"We continue to hear from growers — they need added capacity to get more seeding done in a day," said Trent Nowosad, Case IH marketing manager of seeding equipment. "Case IH engineered the Precision Disk 550 air drill to meet this demand, with agronomically designed features to boost producers' bottom lines."

Seed Placement Accuracy

Built on Agronomic Design principles, the Precision Disk 550 series row unit maintains a parallel-link design with new features and enhancements to boost performance. A new closing system with indexable angle adjustments delivers effective seed trench closing, no matter the conditions — from conventional to no-till. Angle adjustments are simple, with indexed settings from 0 to 13 degrees to match your fields. Additionally, a range of gauge wheel widths and styles accommodate different field and crop conditions.

"With this new row unit, every single detail is designed to optimize seed placement and deliver unmatched stand establishment," Nowosad said. "Even when Mother Nature isn't on your side, Precision Disk 550 air drills provide peace of mind that plants will get their best start possible."

The Case IH parallel-link row unit design is known for ensuring consistent coulter depth and accurate seed placement. A variable down-pressure spring holds each row unit in contact with the ground, while a forward-facing seed tube helps minimize seed bounce. Plus, operators can adjust to changing field conditions on the go with standard in-cab hydraulic down pressure control.

Productivity-Boosting Tank Enhancements

Greater capacity is key to getting more seeding done in a day. The Precision Disk 550T air drill offers a tank capacity of up to 140 bushels to help operators maximize tendering and seeding productivity. A low-profile, rail-guided tank lid ensures effective seal and allows for easy access. Plus, high-flotation tire options accommodate these greater tank capacities and reduces compaction, creating further agronomic efficiencies for operators while out in the field.

Enhanced autocalibration check software verifies settings by using scale feedback and delivers accuracy to give operators the best return on their investment. A stationary calibration package comes standard with the Precision Disk 550T air drill, allowing operators to perform checks without needing to operate the unit in-field. At the same time, an in-tank camera helps monitor tank fill and a rear-view camera helps operators safely transport.

Greater Versatility for Varying Field Conditions

To help reduce plugging in muddy conditions, gauge wheel options are now available with an open-spoke design. The 4.5-in. option matches conventional tillage conditions, while a 3-in. option is built to handle tougher, no-till conditions. Additionally, a new seed trench scraper is available to cleanly cut the seed trench.

To protect meters, a standard seed meter rain shield helps minimize contact with dust and debris for easy cleaning and maintenance. To help reduce maintenance and upkeep, chrome pins and heavy-duty scraper springs on the row unit deliver a longer wear life. Earth Metal disk blades provide enhanced durability and are engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and cut cleanly through heavy crop residue, the manufacturer said.

"Not only is the Precision Disk 550 remarkably efficient when it comes to seeding accuracy and placement, but it's also durable, simple and easy to use," Nowosad said. "This new air drill checks all the boxes for producers looking to maximize their return on investment."

