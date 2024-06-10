Photo courtesy of CNH The Axial-Flow 260 series is equipped with Harvest Command combine automation, which automatically optimizes settings to maximize throughput and grain quality, and features high-resolution Pro 1200 Dual Displays, giving operators easy access to machine metrics, field performance and grain quality in real-time.

Case IH is incorporating industry-leading technology with the heritage of Axial-Flow combines as the perfect harvesting partner for a wide variety of growers and custom harvesters with the new Axial-Flow 260 series.

Purposefully designed for unparalleled productivity, growers can access subscription-free, integrated technology to meet the unique needs of their operations.

The premium technology built within the Axial-Flow 260 series combine sets a new standard for operator experience, while also maximizing throughput and grain handling with single-rotor Case IH harvesting technology.

"The Axial-Flow 260 series combine represents a significant leap forward in integrated technology throughout the harvesting process for growers," said Leo Bose, harvesting segment lead at Case IH.

"We purposefully bundled precision technologies so there are no subscriptions or activations required to run the machine. The subscription-free connectivity gives customers the ability to remotely view machine and agronomic data via the new Case IH FieldOps platform, which will launch later in 2024. The technology stays for the lifetime of the hardware, boosting resale value."

The Axial-Flow 260 series is equipped with Harvest Command combine automation, which automatically optimizes settings to maximize throughput and grain quality, and features high-resolution Pro 1200 Dual Displays, giving operators easy access to machine metrics, field performance and grain quality in real-time. Additionally, growers can experience improved on-row accuracy, minimized header losses and less operator fatigue with the all new RowGuide Pro and AccuGuide autoguidance systems to maintain on-row accuracy even when stalks aren't present. These tech solutions, including AccuSync with in-field data sharing between multiple machines, are all provided with no subscription required.

"The Pro 1200 Dual Displays give me complete visibility with all my combine data on one monitor and coverage maps on the other, so I'm no longer flipping back and forth between screens," said Paul Paplow, farmer, custom harvester and vice president at U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc. "Within just five minutes of using the Axial-Flow 260 series, with its real-time grain quality imaging feature, I could see the difference in superior grain quality."

Building upon an enhanced operator experience, the Axial-Flow 260 series offers the new ActiveTrac four-roller hydraulic suspended track system. With a larger footprint, the ActiveTrac system reduces compaction and increases flotation by 14 percent compared to fixed track offerings. Operators will find a new level of comfort with luxury seating that includes massage, heating, and new air conditioning technology, along with simple seat controls, to easily optimize the operator's comfort level during long harvest days.

"We engineered this new track system to reduce the machine's footprint because minimizing soil compaction is important to us and our customers," added Bose. "With a new track system, integrated tech and improved accuracy, the Axial-Flow 260 series combine is an operator's trusted partner for one of the busiest times of year."

