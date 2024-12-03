List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    Case introduces limited edition 580 Super N backhoe loader with unique design and features, paying homage to its history of innovation. Only 50 machines produced, boasting distinct color scheme, logo, and Jerome Increase Case's signature. Maintains high performance standards of standard model.

    Tue December 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Case Construction Equipment


    Limited in production to only 50 machines, the uniquely designed J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader nods to Case’s founder and a rich, 180-plus year history of groundbreaking innovation at the company.
    Photo courtesy of Case
    Limited in production to only 50 machines, the uniquely designed J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader nods to Case’s founder and a rich, 180-plus year history of groundbreaking innovation at the company.

    Case Construction Equipment is offering crews a new way to distinguish themselves on the job site with the release of a rare, limited edition 580 Super N Construction King backhoe loader that commemorates Case's history of innovation.

    Hitting select Case dealers in December 2024, the unique J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader adds a distinctive look to the 580 Super N model, a staple machine known as a reliable performer on the job site.

    "The 580 Super N backhoe loader has always been an iconic machine in terms of job site performance. Now, we're giving it an iconic jobsite presence with this signature edition," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "Who says your workhorse machine can't also be a show horse?"

    Limited in production to only 50 machines, the uniquely designed 580 Super N backhoe loaders feature a metallic silver and dark gray color scheme, the throwback Case "tread" logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery and individually numbered badge plates that bear the signature of Case founder Jerome Increase Case.

    The emblematic styling nods to a rich, 180-plus year history of groundbreaking innovation at Case. The company pioneered a wide range of road construction equipment and was the first to introduce a factory-integrated backhoe loader in 1957. Case also was the first company to commercially release an electric backhoe loader, the 580EV, which came out in 2024.

    The 97-hp J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader matches the industry-leading breakout forces and speeds of the standard 580 Super N and offers the same features like four-wheel-drive, PowerLift and Extendahoe technology, ProControl swing dampening and ECO Mode for fuel savings.

    Different configurations are available with PowerDrive Powershift or Power Shuttle transmission options and pilot or the popular Case foot swing controls.

    "We've designed this machine to celebrate the ingenuity and work ethic of the man who started it all for this company," Dolan said. "It's an ethos we carry on to this day and we want to commemorate him with a machine that delivers both standout performance and presence on the job."

    For more information, visit www.CaseCE.com/Signature580.




