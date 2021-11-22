Case E Series compactors feature a low-center-of-gravity, as well as an axle-free design that provides constant power to the wheels and drum with an electronic self-adjusting torque control system.

Case Construction Equipment introduced the SV215E and SV217E single-drum vibratory rollers — two new models built for fast and consistent soil compaction on varying lift depths and material types. This is achieved with high centrifugal forces and standard dual amplitude and dual frequency capabilities that allow the operator to dial in compaction performance to each lift.

Both rollers operate at 154 hp and weigh in at 33,420 and 36,500 lbs., respectively, with centrifugal forces up to 73,063 and 74,861 lbs. Each model also is compatible with ACEforce intelligent compaction technology to further ensure compaction quality, documentation and productivity.

This introduction brings the Case single-drum soil compaction lineup to five models ranging from 75 to 154 hp.

"Our focus is on providing the North American market with a full-line of soil compaction equipment that fits a variety of jobsite profiles and transportation needs," said Jeremy Dulak, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. "These new models add compaction power and performance at the higher end of the product line while retaining the versatility and compaction performance of Case rollers — and we're helping contractors complete compaction in fewer passes, even on deeper lifts."

Case E Series compactors feature a low-center-of-gravity, as well as an axle-free design that provides constant power to the wheels and drum with an electronic self-adjusting torque control system. This is further assisted by automatic traction control with HX drive propulsion system — optional on smooth drums and standard on padfoot models. This creates enhanced stability and performance on grades up to 67 percent, according to the manufacturer.

Compaction performance is further enhanced with an oscillating articulated roller joint that maintains consistent drum-to-ground contact, and an updated drum design that reduces drift and maintains constant compaction throughout each rotation. Standard dual frequencies and amplitudes, along with standard auto vibration control, let the operator set compaction performance based on the type of material and the depth of lift — reaching desired compaction in fewer passes and ultimately improving productivity and reducing wear and tear on the equipment.

Available in both cab and open ROPS configurations, Case E Series soil compactors feature a spacious, comfortable and intuitive operator environment with an adjustable seat that swivels up to 80 degrees, providing added visibility to the drum surface and flexibility for compaction in both forward and reverse. The axle-free design also allows the engine to sit lower in the machine, which further improves visibility to the rear with a low, sloped rear hood.

All primary machine information and controls are found in an LED display integrated within the steering wheel of the machine. The display features three core interfaces dedicated to operation and performance, machine information and on-board diagnostics. The display, locked within the steering wheel, eliminates the need for other displays and a larger, bulkier dashboard — further improving visibility from the operator station down to the work area and centralizing all core machine information in a single location.

Both new machines are designed for easy groundline serviceability with a manual-lift hood that provides easy access at ground level to all fluid ports, drains, service checkpoints and filters — as well as a cab that can be easily tilted forward for access to all primary hydraulic components of the machine.

Each model also is available with optional Case SiteWatch telematics to further enhance fleet management activities.

Additional options include a leveling blade, a padfoot shell kit for smooth drum models; a pressurized cab with heat, ventilation, air conditioning and radio; traction tread tires, a rotating beacon, a backup camera, and extra front work lights (only available on smooth drum models).

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/SoilCompaction.

