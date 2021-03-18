Our Main Office
Thu March 18, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment has launched the first official Case ReNew Centers in partnership with dealers Associated Supply Company Inc. (ASCO), Hills Machinery and RPM Machinery.
The Case ReNew Centers will thoroughly inspect, service and recondition Case lease returns and/or other used Case equipment which will then be sold through Case dealers in highly populated equipment markets.
Case ReNew Centers also feature the highest level of certified technicians in the network and will offer reconditioning services for used equipment — Case as well as other brands.
"This partnership with these dealers represents the first wave of Case ReNew Centers that will appear in high-volume used equipment markets across the U.S. and Canada," said Terry Dolan, head of Case Construction Equipment — North America.
"We now offer equipment buyers a range of used equipment reconditioning services and purchase price points to best fit their needs and investment strategies. Equipment buyers can also have faith that ReNew badged used equipment has been properly cared for, inspected and serviced compared to equipment purchased in private sales."
Case now offers three levels of used equipment:
The first Case ReNew Centers are located in Euless, Texas (ASCO); Columbia, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. (Hills); and Lebanon, Ind. (RPM).
For more information, visit CaseCE.com.
