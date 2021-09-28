The Case TV620B compact track loader

Case Construction Equipment introduced the TV620B compact track loader (CTL), the largest and most powerful compact track loader ever built, according to the manufacturer. The 114-hp, 6,200-lb. rated operating capacity CTL delivers best-in-class breakout forces — as well as more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL, said the company. This includes standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, high-flow hydraulics, auto ride control, one-way self-leveling, a hydraulic coupler, an auto-reversing fan, LED lights and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics. It also comes with a new 1.25 cu.-yd. heavy-duty bucket designed specifically for the TV620B.

The new Case TV620B also features the new Case SiteConnect Module, remote connectivity and software updates through the SiteManager App (iOS and Android), as well as connectivity to the Case Uptime Center for collaborative fleet management between Case, the local Case dealer and the equipment owner.

"The industry has never seen a CTL like this, and we're focused on delivering extreme power and performance matched with intuitive technologies that simplify owning and operating," said George MacIntyre, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. "The TV620B is built to simplify heavy work such as cold planing, mulching, heavy material handling, and loading high-sided trucks. There's no loader on the market today with this level of standard features and its combination of power, stability, and performance — it's here to take on the big work."

The TV620B also features the advances introduced with the launch of the Case B Series CTLs, including a completely redesigned operator interface, industry leading 360-degree visibility, and an eight-inch LCD multi-function display that serves as the command center for the machine. It also includes the industry's only rearview camera visible in a split screen display with machine data.

The 'Largest, Most Powerful CTL'

The Case TV620B provides major operational categories including rated operating capacity (6,200 lbs.), breakout force (12,084 lbs. bucket; 12,907 lbs. lift) and track length on the ground (74 in.).

Ground performance and machine strength is further supported by a new heavy-duty undercarriage and heavy-duty 17.7-in. rubber tracks that allow for minimal ground disturbance (6.1 psi) and enhanced performance on improved surfaces.

The TV620B offers a selection of buckets, including a heavy-duty 84-in. 1.25 cu.-yd. bucket with SmartFit teeth and is specifically designed for use with other heavy-duty attachments, such as mulching heads, cold planers and the new Case grading blade. Case will be releasing additional heavy-duty attachments designed specifically for use with the TV620B and has enhanced the hydraulic cooling capacity of the machine to support use of such heavy-duty, high-capacity attachments.

"The combination of strength, performance and stability of the TV620B is unmatched by any other machine, and provides a robust platform for working with larger buckets and high-capacity attachments," said MacIntyre. "Heavy pallets, loading larger trucks, and running attachments that require enhanced-high-flow hydraulics are all handled with ease by this machine. The combination of track-on-ground, hinge pin height and reach at maximum dump height specs really make this a machine designed for loading trucks of all sizes."

Standard Electro-Hydraulics, 'Hydraulics on Demand' Drive Greater Control

The Case TV620B expands on the intuitive controls of the B Series CTLs with new control features and standardization. It comes standard with adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, which allow operators to set total machine responsiveness to low, moderate or aggressive; or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the work. A simple button lets operators select between operating in H or ISO operating patterns. And "Creep Speed" allows the operator to set machine speed at a consistent/slow "creep" while independently setting attachment speed via the throttle for optimal use of attachments such as cold planers and brooms.

Exclusive to the Case TV620B is new "hydraulic on demand" performance that allows the operator to easily select the percentage of auxiliary hydraulic flow to the attachment via the machine's multi-function display. This allows the operator to dial in attachment performance to their preference or the recommendation of the attachment manufacturer.

The TV620B also features standard automatic ride control with adjustable speed settings, which engages ride control immediately when the CTL hits a pre-specified speed. This feature is enabled and disabled simply within the multi-function display in the machine.

It also features a foot pedal that serves one of three functions — accelerator (traditional acceleration), trans (reduces drive speed but retains RPM for loader arm functions), and decel (traditional deceleration), based on operator preference.

"We are giving the operator more precise and intuitive control than they've ever had in a Case CTL, and making the machine as simple to operate for as broad a range of applications as possible," said MacIntyre.

Enhanced Ease of Service; Standard Telematics; New Hydraulically Reversing Fan

The Case TV620B meets emissions regulations with a combination of cooled exhaust gas recirculation (CEGR), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies — it features no diesel particulate filter (DPF) and requires no regeneration.

"This emissions solution requires no downtime associated with regeneration, no lifetime service associated with a DPF, and is easy for the owner to manage," said MacIntyre. "We've also integrated large diesel (30.8 gal.) and diesel exhaust fluid (3.3 gal.) tanks to extend working days when the job needs to get done."

Debris buildup in the engine compartment is further mitigated with a standard hydraulic auto-reversing fan — the operator can easily set how often the fan runs, and for what duration, within the multi-function display in the cab.

As with the entire lineup of Case compact track loaders, all major service points are easily accessible at the rear of the machine. Daily service and overall fleet management are further improved with a standard one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

SiteConnect Module, Collaborative Fleet Management

The enhancements in machine design and technology also includes the new Case SiteConnect Module — first introduced on Case G Series wheel loaders. The SiteConnect Module allows for more robust telematics performance, remote diagnostics and remote software updates that streamline fleet management activities. This enhanced connectivity allows the machine owner to share — at their discretion — real-time machine information with the dealer and the Case Uptime Center in Racine, Wis.

"These technologies help Case and our dealers stay better connected to the service and fleet management needs in the field, and significantly shortens the amount of time it takes to identify machine issues, respond in the field and ensure optimal uptime," said MacIntyre.

Case achieves the new remote service capabilities in part through the new SiteManager App (iOS and Android). This app pairs the operator's phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis. Certified Case technicians then diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes — and the technician makes a determination as to whether the issue can be addressed remotely (such as clearing codes or updating software) or if it requires a trip to the machine.

The SiteConnect Module also improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the Case SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring, management of maintenance and service intervals, examination of equipment utilization and overall machine record keeping.

"The TV620B represents the most powerful, complete and intuitive CTL we've ever built, and certainly unlike anything the industry has seen — from the pure specs of it to the new control capabilities and the remote fleet management capabilities," said MacIntyre. "This machine takes CTL capabilities to a whole new level no matter what industry you work in."

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/TV620B.

