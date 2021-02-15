Equipmentdown-arrow
Case Launches Webcast on Equipment Finance Solutions

Mon February 15, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


The first official event as CASE LIVE will be a new webcast held with CNH Industrial Capital titled “Finance Solutions to Help Grow Your Business” — focusing on ways for equipment buyers to wisely invest in equipment and solutions for long-term growth.
Case Construction Equipment is launching CASE LIVE — a new broadcast and engagement platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

A list of planned events, and an archive of events and broadcasts held to date, can be found at CaseCE.com/LIVE.

The first official event as CASE LIVE will be a new webcast on Feb. 24 at 10 AM CST held with CNH Industrial Capital titled "Finance Solutions to Help Grow Your Business" — focusing on ways for equipment buyers to wisely invest in equipment and solutions for long-term growth.

Topics covered will include advice on loan versus lease; the benefits of bundling additional warranty coverage; how to set up a payment schedule that mirrors business needs; and tips on how to quote more effectively based on expenses.

Those interested in participating can register by clicking here.

The next scheduled webcast — Fluids & Filters to Optimize Machine Performance — will be held March 24 at 10 AM CST. Interested participants can register by clicking here.

"Communication with contractors and owner/operators — and the availability of platforms that encourage discussion on best practices — is more important than ever," said Athena Campos, head of market development, Case. "Our CASE LIVE platform will evolve to co-exist with in-person events in the future so that we can extend our ability to share ideas and information."

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a schedule of upcoming webcasts and events, and to register for the upcoming webcast on finance solutions for equipment buyers. The webcast will include an initial discussion of acquisition and financing strategies, followed by a live Q&A with the audience and presenters.

For more information on Case, and the entire lineup of Case equipment, visit CaseCE.com.




