Case Looks to the Future with Latest Innovations

Founded in 1842, the Case story began with the practical innovations of Jerome Increase Case. Initially known for the development of automated threshing machines, Case soon introduced the first portable steam engine, fondly called "Old Number One," which is still on display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. This new technology led to countless innovations in the development of roadbuilding and earthmoving equipment into the 20th Century and beyond, and Case Construction Equipment has been on that same trajectory ever since.

Recently, Case introduced concept machines that challenge conventional equipment design, and allow us to reimagine what these machines able of doing. Let's take a look at some of the latest machine innovations from Case.

ProjectTETRA — Methane-Powered Wheel Loader Concept

Case Construction Equipment recently received the prestigious Good Design Award for ProjectTETRA, a methane-powered wheel loader concept that provides an insight into a sustainable, connected and technologically advanced future of construction.

The Case wheel loader concept, jointly developed by the Case engineering and CNH Industrial international design teams, reimagines wheel loader design. It demonstrates the viability of alternative fuels in construction equipment and the feasibility of using fuel generated from waste products and renewable sources. It is powered by a proven methane engine, produced by sister brand FPT Industrial, that delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent.

The innovative design includes cutting-edge styling and an advanced operator environment that makes extensive use of touchscreen and voice control technologies. The concept also offers safety features that use biometric technologies and an obstacle detection system derived from CNH Industrial's autonomous vehicle research and development program.

The Case methane-powered wheel loader concept has been tested in real-world construction environments, demonstrating its feasibility and proving its business case in terms of sustainability, reduced overall total cost of ownership and operational viability.

Project Minotaur — An Industry-First Dozer-Loader Concept Coming to Life

At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2017, Case Construction Equipment introduced "Project Minotaur" — a first-of-its-kind fully integrated design that matches the best operating characteristics of a compact track loader (CTL) with a crawler dozer.

Conceived between the Case skid steer manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kan., and CNH Industrial's research and development center in Burr Ridge, Ill., Project Minotaur combines current and legacy technologies/designs to create a whole new product category.

With more than 30 new patents pending, Project Minotaur provides the power and performance of a small dozer in a platform that also serves as a loader and runs all of the attachments that a contractor currently owns for their skid steers and compact track loaders.

The core feature of Project Minotaur is a C-Frame dozer interface that pins directly into the chassis of the machine. This provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a CTL, and ensures that all operating power and stresses are channeled through the machine's chassis and not its loader arms. The C-Frame can then be unpinned from the chassis and disconnected like any other attachment, allowing the machine to perform like a standard CTL.

