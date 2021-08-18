Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Construction Equipment in Agriculture

Wed August 18, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


Case Construction Equipment has announced that the next CASE LIVE virtual event will focus on construction equipment in agriculture, and will be held on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Central.

Case experts will look at equipment used extensively in agricultural applications — such as skid steers, compact track loaders and wheel loaders (compact and full-sized) — and discuss the factors, options and features that affect machine selection and performance. This will include discussions on hydraulics, attachments, controls and new features that drive performance improvements whether using construction equipment to clean stalls or load feed trucks.

The event will include a presentation and live Q&A session with Case experts. All who register will receive an email with the recorded webcast after the event.

CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events visit CaseCE.com/LIVE and click here to register for CASE LIVE: Construction Equipment in Agriculture.

For more information on Case, and the entire lineup of Case equipment, visit CaseCE.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




