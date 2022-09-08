The rollout features seven new models — including two entirely new excavators — focused on enhancing the total operator experience to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Case Construction Equipment will reveal the full rollout of its new E Series excavator models in North America on Sept. 22 at CaseCE.com/ESeries.

The rollout features seven new models — including two entirely new excavators — focused on enhancing the total operator experience to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency.

New features (and models) that will help drive the more complete operator experience include:

A massive new 10-in. LCD display that serves as the control center for each new machine and provides even greater access and visibility to cameras, machine data and controls. This includes the ability to customize your view (with rear, sideview and Max View perspectives) at the same time while still accessing machine data and controls — ensuring optimal visibility and jobsite awareness. The display includes extensive and intuitive customization capabilities that help the operator make the workspace their own.

A new capability — hydraulic flow control balance — that allows the operator to set arm in and boom up, and arm in and swinging flow and priority to their preference.

New and increased attachment setting and profile storage capabilities, helping operators dial in attachment performance and ensuring proper operation.

Four new operating modes available to be set in a range of up to 10 throttle settings that allow operators to better dial in performance to their work.

New engines from FPT Industrial for increased horsepower, torque, transient response and emissions simplification — as well as extended service intervals.

One of the industry's most expansive offerings of OEM-Fit 2D and 3D machine control systems to simplify the adoption and expansion of precision excavation solutions.

Greater connectivity and collaborative fleet management capabilities through the Case SiteConnect Module and SiteManager App — including remote diagnostics and software uploading capabilities.

A new CX190E model expands on an important class of machine, and a second entirely new CX365E SR model.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/ESeries.

