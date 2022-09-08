List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case to Introduce New E Series Excavator Lineup Focused On Enhancing Total Operator Experience

Thu September 08, 2022 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


The rollout features seven new models — including two entirely new excavators — focused on enhancing the total operator experience to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency.
The rollout features seven new models — including two entirely new excavators — focused on enhancing the total operator experience to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Case Construction Equipment will reveal the full rollout of its new E Series excavator models in North America on Sept. 22 at CaseCE.com/ESeries.

The rollout features seven new models — including two entirely new excavators — focused on enhancing the total operator experience to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction and operational efficiency.

New features (and models) that will help drive the more complete operator experience include:

  • A massive new 10-in. LCD display that serves as the control center for each new machine and provides even greater access and visibility to cameras, machine data and controls. This includes the ability to customize your view (with rear, sideview and Max View perspectives) at the same time while still accessing machine data and controls — ensuring optimal visibility and jobsite awareness. The display includes extensive and intuitive customization capabilities that help the operator make the workspace their own.
  • A new capability — hydraulic flow control balance — that allows the operator to set arm in and boom up, and arm in and swinging flow and priority to their preference.
  • New and increased attachment setting and profile storage capabilities, helping operators dial in attachment performance and ensuring proper operation.
  • Four new operating modes available to be set in a range of up to 10 throttle settings that allow operators to better dial in performance to their work.
  • New engines from FPT Industrial for increased horsepower, torque, transient response and emissions simplification — as well as extended service intervals.
  • One of the industry's most expansive offerings of OEM-Fit 2D and 3D machine control systems to simplify the adoption and expansion of precision excavation solutions.
  • Greater connectivity and collaborative fleet management capabilities through the Case SiteConnect Module and SiteManager App — including remote diagnostics and software uploading capabilities.

A new CX190E model expands on an important class of machine, and a second entirely new CX365E SR model.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com/ESeries.




Today's top stories

McCarthy Construction Utilizes Liquid Nitrogen in Concrete Mix

VIDEO: Volvo CE Partners With BRIO to Inspire Budding Engineers

Texas Approves Record $85B in Construction Funding

NAPA Partners With ENERGY STAR, Launches Asphalt Plant Energy Performance Peer Exchange Program

Utah's Bridges Rank First

Vodafone Signs Agreement With Topcon to Develop Satellite Technology to Locate IoT Devices

Texas Spending Millions of Dollars On Corridor Upgrades

Texas Approves $24M for New Flood Projects



 

Read more about...

Case Excavators New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ Fort Washington \\ PA