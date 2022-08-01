List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case to Make Major Launch Announcement, Reveal New Equipment Category

Mon August 01, 2022 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment



Case Construction Equipment will make a major launch announcement and introduce a whole new industry-first equipment category during a special edition of CASE LIVE on Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Central.

The first-of-its-kind machine introduction will transform job sites and deliver extreme versatility to businesses of all sizes, from site development and landscaping to residential construction and rental, the manufacturer said.

The event is open to everyone who registers for the event at CaseCE.com/Minotaur or by clicking here. A recording of the event will be distributed via email to all who register, whether they are able to attend live or not.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.




Today's top stories

Brosamer & Wall Utilize Unique Concrete On 130-Year-Old Canal

Tips for Minimizing Impact of Rising Fuel Prices

Beam Global, Volvo CE Announce Partnership to Offer Off-Grid EV Charging Systems With Volvo Electric Construction Equipment

Yanmar Compact Equipment Promotes Maintenance Kits for Convenient Servicing

Several West Virginia Projects Part of Federal Water Infrastructure Measures

Ditch Witch Acquires HydraWheel Line of Rock Saws

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Build New NBA Arena in City Center by 2031-32 Season

Completion of Federal Building in Wilmington, N.C., Still Years Away



 

Read more about...

Case Construction Equipment New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA