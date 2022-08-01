Case Construction Equipment will make a major launch announcement and introduce a whole new industry-first equipment category during a special edition of CASE LIVE on Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Central.

The first-of-its-kind machine introduction will transform job sites and deliver extreme versatility to businesses of all sizes, from site development and landscaping to residential construction and rental, the manufacturer said.

The event is open to everyone who registers for the event at CaseCE.com/Minotaur or by clicking here. A recording of the event will be distributed via email to all who register, whether they are able to attend live or not.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.

