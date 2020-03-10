CASE Unveils Next-Gen 850N Dozer

Packed with advanced features, the 850N represents the next phase in electro-hydraulic controls in small- to medium-sized dozers.

CASE Construction Equipment offers a preview of the new 850N dozer — the first in the upcoming all-new N Series dozer line. Packed with advanced features, the 850N represents the next phase in electro-hydraulic controls in small- to medium-sized dozers. The new machine also features CASE's Universal Machine Control, expanding the popular platform into smaller dozers and making the entire CASE dozer product line compatible from the factory with all major suppliers of machine control technology.

"The expansion of electro-hydraulic controls into smaller, more compact dozers provides operators a level of control versatility and customization they have not previously seen in CASE dozers of this size," says Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product marketing manager, CASE. "These intuitive controls allow for on-the-fly adjustment of factors such as blade, steering and shuttle sensitivity, as well as overall easier operation with reduced operator fatigue, as the new controls require less physical input than traditional dozer controls."

Additional advancements include a new front hood design that improves forward visibility, a new flat panel design at the rear of the machine that improves rear visibility, and a new and improved operator interface with rearview camera that further improves all-around visibility. The machine also features a new cooling package and hydraulic routings for improved serviceability.

The N Series dozers, including the 850N, are still in the final stages of development and will be formally announced at a later date.

Universal Machine Control

The CASE Universal Machine Control platform makes each machine factory-compatible with all major suppliers of machine control technology, including Topcon, Trimble and Leica Geosystems.

CASE Universal Machine Control provides a universal harness for blade guidance systems, universal machine brackets and mounts, and universal jumpers to integrate any industry solution into each dozer. This allows CASE dozers to be deployed, straight from the dealer, into any fleet-wide precision or grade control solution an owner/operator/contractor may deploy on their worksites. It also helps improve retained and resale value, as that CASE dozer will be compatible with any solution during resale into its 2nd or 3rd operational lifespan.

It also provides customers the peace of mind and flexibility to prepare their dozer for retrofit of precision solutions after the purchase, without having to change mounting points or wiring harnesses on the dozer depending on the system provider of their choice.

Productivity

The CASE 850N dozer delivers excellent productivity through powerful drawbar pull and horsepower ratings. It also features a hydrostatic drive system, and an advanced load management system that automatically reduces track speed (increasing torque) with a heavier load on the blade, and increases track speed (reducing torque) with a lighter load on the blade, ensuring that the machine is working at optimal power and efficiency.

Industry-leading Comfort and Visibility

The 850N features a cab-forward design with standard ROPS canopy. An optional ROPS cab with floor-to-ceiling straight-panel glass doors provides industry-leading visibility down to the blade. A sloped hood and the positioning of the operator provide excellent visibility to the ground in front of the machine.

Vibration has been reduced with a retuning of both the undercarriage and the cab mounts. Noise is reduced over previous generations (down to 73 dBa), helping to reduce operator fatigue. The new world-class undercarriage not only reduces sound and vibration found in the cab, it also features a smaller front idler, which increases visibility to the bottom of the blade for fine-grading applications. Additional features such as a factory-installed Bluetooth radio and environmental controls further improve operator comfort.

Robust Design, Easy Maintenance

The new N Series dozers are designed to withstand the harshest operating conditions. Design considerations include a powerful undercarriage with robust components, a box-style C-frame built for heavy earthmoving, and an updated cooling package that is tested under maintained heavy load conditions and designed to optimize engine and hydraulic temperatures. The 850N cooling system was specially tuned and upgraded to deal with the harsh high-heat applications often associated with operating dozers in its size class. Additional components, including the cylinders, electrical system and the rippers have been engineered to last in the toughest conditions.

All daily service checkpoints – including hydraulic components, filters and electrical components – are accessible from the ground and do not require hand tools for access.

CASE ProCare

The 850N will come standard with CASE ProCare, the industry's most complete factory-provided heavy machine coverage and uptime assurance to owners and operators. ProCare includes a three-year, 3,000-hour full-machine factory warranty; three-year, 2,000-hour planned maintenance contract; and a three-year Advanced CASE SiteWatch telematics system.

For more information about the new 850N, or the entire line of CASE dozers, visit CaseCE.com/dozers.