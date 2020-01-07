--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Casino Proposes $100M Expansion

Tue January 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition #1
Associated Press


Miami Valley Gaming and Racing has proposed a $100 million expansion project. (Miami Valley Gaming and Racing photo)
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) A harness racing track and casino in Ohio has proposed a $100 million expansion project.

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing in southwestern Ohio's Warren County is considering adding a hotel, restaurant, parking garage and additional gambling machines.

Domenic Mancini, the racino's president and general manager, said the expansion will allow the racino to attract business from other major cities beyond Cincinnati and Dayton.

The project will create around 300 jobs during construction and about 100 permanent positions. It's expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.

The proposed hotel will have 194 rooms. The parking garage will have spaces for about 1,000 cars.

The expansion would provide up to 250 more video lottery terminal machines and more than 10,000 sq. ft. (929 sq m) of additional floor space.



