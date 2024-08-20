Photo courtesy of Caterpillar To align with the rest of the Cat hydraulic mining shovel lineup, model nomenclature has been updated from the Cat 6020B to the 6020.

Powering through the toughest materials, the Cat 6020 hydraulic mining shovel meets the mining industry's need for durable, reliable and highly efficient digging performance.

To align with the rest of the Cat hydraulic mining shovel lineup, model nomenclature has been updated from the Cat 6020B to the 6020.

Today's 6020 shovel offers the same features, fast cycle times and high reliability as its predecessor. Offering powerful performance, the next generation of engine powering the machine delivers improved reliability. Plus, the 6020's hydraulic optimization dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the exact flow pressure that each hydraulic function requires. This reduces waste and heat, prolongs component lives and improves fuel consumption.

New Engine

The new Cat C32B replaces the previous Cat 32 engine to offer more reliable and durable operation. With designs certified to meet a range of emissions standards worldwide, the new C32B engine is a direct replacement for the C32. No additional hardware is required for engine replacement to upgrade existing machines in the field. The C32B offers the same 776 kW (1,040 hp) rated power as its predecessor.

Higher flow oil and baffles in the oil cooler keep the engine core cooled and lubricated, while the engine's new cylinder head with optimized water jacket maximizes heat transfer. The C32B's ability to deliver higher power in certain applications comes from increased piston compression height.

An updated crankshaft and connecting rods with larger journals increase durability by reducing contact pressure and optimizing bearing performance, while a new cylinder block helps increase structural capability. All valves are equipped with oil metering stem seals and reduced contact pressure geometry for maximum life.

Increasing reliability, a thicker shim gasket reduces the risk of head-to-block oil leaks. More durable exhaust valves, especially when operating at high power, reduce the chance of exhaust valve failures. Dual sensor coolant protection detects potential coolant leaks sooner than the previous capabilities to avoid costly downtime.

Same High Efficiency Performance

Hydraulic optimization for the 6020 shovel dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the exact flow and pressure required by each hydraulic function. Reducing waste and excess heat buildup, hydraulic optimization provides efficient use of the engine for greater productivity, less energy and fuel consumption, and reduced component wear. With its 24-ton payload, the 6020 efficiently loads the Cat 775 truck in three passes, 777 in four passes, 785 in six passes and 789 in eight passes.

Designed for operator comfort, the next generation cab on the 6020 offers class-leading visibility for operating productively, safely and efficiently. Electronic-hydraulic servo joystick control delivers fast and precise machine movements with less operator fatigue, while five-circuit hydraulics allow for simultaneous control of two cylinder motions, two travel motions and swing.

The large 10-in. high-definition color touchscreen puts all vital machine and diagnostic data at the operators' fingertips. A safer training environment is facilitated by unobstructed views of the digging environment and emergency stop button easily accessible from both training seats.

A range of onboard and optional technology offerings boosts productivity, efficiency and health of the 6020 shovel. The machine's board control system employs multiple sensors to monitor operating data, record faults and notify the operator audibly and visually for early detection of faults. Factory-ready for Cat MineStar Solutions, MineStar Health is fully integrated as an option to deliver critical event-based and operating data. Also available are MineStar Fleet for real-time machine tracking, assignment and productivity management; Terrain that enables guidance technology and high-precision management of shovel operators; and Detect to increase operator awareness and enhance safety.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories