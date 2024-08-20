List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Cat 6020 Hydraulic Mining Shovel Delivers High Uptime, Efficiency Plus Additional Durability

    The Cat 6020 Hydraulic Mining Shovel boasts high uptime and efficiency, with a new Cat C32B engine for improved reliability and durability. Enhanced hydraulic optimization reduces waste and heat buildup, leading to increased productivity. The machine's operator-friendly design includes a next-generation cab with advanced technology offerings for enhanced safety and efficiency.

    Tue August 20, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    To align with the rest of the Cat hydraulic mining shovel lineup, model nomenclature has been updated from the Cat 6020B to the 6020.
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    To align with the rest of the Cat hydraulic mining shovel lineup, model nomenclature has been updated from the Cat 6020B to the 6020.

    Powering through the toughest materials, the Cat 6020 hydraulic mining shovel meets the mining industry's need for durable, reliable and highly efficient digging performance.

    To align with the rest of the Cat hydraulic mining shovel lineup, model nomenclature has been updated from the Cat 6020B to the 6020.

    Today's 6020 shovel offers the same features, fast cycle times and high reliability as its predecessor. Offering powerful performance, the next generation of engine powering the machine delivers improved reliability. Plus, the 6020's hydraulic optimization dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the exact flow pressure that each hydraulic function requires. This reduces waste and heat, prolongs component lives and improves fuel consumption.

    New Engine

    The new Cat C32B replaces the previous Cat 32 engine to offer more reliable and durable operation. With designs certified to meet a range of emissions standards worldwide, the new C32B engine is a direct replacement for the C32. No additional hardware is required for engine replacement to upgrade existing machines in the field. The C32B offers the same 776 kW (1,040 hp) rated power as its predecessor.

    Higher flow oil and baffles in the oil cooler keep the engine core cooled and lubricated, while the engine's new cylinder head with optimized water jacket maximizes heat transfer. The C32B's ability to deliver higher power in certain applications comes from increased piston compression height.

    An updated crankshaft and connecting rods with larger journals increase durability by reducing contact pressure and optimizing bearing performance, while a new cylinder block helps increase structural capability. All valves are equipped with oil metering stem seals and reduced contact pressure geometry for maximum life.

    Increasing reliability, a thicker shim gasket reduces the risk of head-to-block oil leaks. More durable exhaust valves, especially when operating at high power, reduce the chance of exhaust valve failures. Dual sensor coolant protection detects potential coolant leaks sooner than the previous capabilities to avoid costly downtime.

    Same High Efficiency Performance

    Hydraulic optimization for the 6020 shovel dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the exact flow and pressure required by each hydraulic function. Reducing waste and excess heat buildup, hydraulic optimization provides efficient use of the engine for greater productivity, less energy and fuel consumption, and reduced component wear. With its 24-ton payload, the 6020 efficiently loads the Cat 775 truck in three passes, 777 in four passes, 785 in six passes and 789 in eight passes.

    Designed for operator comfort, the next generation cab on the 6020 offers class-leading visibility for operating productively, safely and efficiently. Electronic-hydraulic servo joystick control delivers fast and precise machine movements with less operator fatigue, while five-circuit hydraulics allow for simultaneous control of two cylinder motions, two travel motions and swing.

    The large 10-in. high-definition color touchscreen puts all vital machine and diagnostic data at the operators' fingertips. A safer training environment is facilitated by unobstructed views of the digging environment and emergency stop button easily accessible from both training seats.

    A range of onboard and optional technology offerings boosts productivity, efficiency and health of the 6020 shovel. The machine's board control system employs multiple sensors to monitor operating data, record faults and notify the operator audibly and visually for early detection of faults. Factory-ready for Cat MineStar Solutions, MineStar Health is fully integrated as an option to deliver critical event-based and operating data. Also available are MineStar Fleet for real-time machine tracking, assignment and productivity management; Terrain that enables guidance technology and high-precision management of shovel operators; and Detect to increase operator awareness and enhance safety.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Longview Bridge and Road Build Replaces Two Texarkana Spans

    Stone Building Leads $50M Birmingham Amphitheater Project

    Crews Continue Five-Stage Plan to Upgrade I-90/I-495 Interchange Near Boston

    VIDEO: Bryan Furnace Crowned as First National Equipment League Champion

    Topcon Positioning Systems Announces Retirement Plan of Ray O'Connor, Appointment of Ivan Di Federico as New President, CEO

    Louisiana Ready to Proceed With Building $2.3B I-10/Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles

    VIDEO: ASV Launches New Generation RT-65 Compact Track Loader, Featuring Yanmar Power

    VIDEO: Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Line of Rubber Tracks



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar mining







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA