Cat Command offers a portfolio of remote-controlled machinery. The broad offering includes Command for Compaction, Command for Dozing in Construction, Command for Excavating and Command for Loading.

Caterpillar received gold for its Cat Command for Construction system during this year's Edison Awards program. It was recognized as being the best of the best for the Smart Productivity Tools – Living & Working Environment category.

Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized some of the most innovative products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

Cat Command removes the operator from the machine, offering safe operation in hazardous areas. The Command console and station delivers remote-control operation from the comfort of an air-conditioned office, thousands of miles away from the project site. Eliminating shift-long machine vibration feedback, the system reduces the chances for operating injuries and fatigue-related accidents as well as increases productivity.

"We're honored the Edison Awards panel of judges, comprising of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics, chose Cat Command as a gold recipient. I'm extremely proud of how talent from the entire enterprise coalesced around the vision for Cat Command, and I commend them for their dedication to innovation and hard work on a solution that adds significant customer value," said Fred Rio, Construction Digital & Technology Worldwide product manager.

"Cat Command provides a solution to workforce shortages by opening opportunities to those with physical limitations preventing them from climbing into the equipment, attracting a new generation of workers and increasing the longevity of veteran operators."

Cat Command offers a portfolio of remote-controlled machinery. The broad offering includes Command for Compaction, Command for Dozing in Construction, Command for Excavating and Command for Loading. Its universal Command station includes a "virtual cab" with familiar controls where a single operator can, at the touch of a button, switch machines and job sites and maneuver up to five different machines. The remote station features deep integration into existing machine features, and the system allows companies to efficiently switch between remote and manual operation.

"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

For more information, visit www.cat.com/commandforconstruction.

Today's top stories