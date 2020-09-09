Cat D9 Lowers Owning, Operating Costs for Applications Worldwide

The D9 features differential steering for a tight turning radius and the ability to maintain ground speed while turning — to keep productivity high. The suspended undercarriage delivers more track contact with the ground for less slippage and greater productivity.

The new Cat D9 dozer replaces the D9T model and offers customizable configurations to meet application needs around the world.

The new Cat D9 lowers overall costs per unit of material moved by up to 3 percent. Efficiencies gained through a new torque converter with stator clutch reduce fuel consumption by as much as 5 percent, and the new dozer reduces maintenance and repair costs by as much as 4 percent, according to the manufacturer.

The new dozer features the Cat C18 engine, which has a range of exhaust aftertreatment solutions available, including configurations to meet U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V regulations and configurations equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier II and Tier III.

The D9 also features differential steering for a tight turning radius and the ability to maintain ground speed while turning — to keep productivity high. The suspended undercarriage delivers more track contact with the ground for less slippage and greater productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The D9 can be equipped with any of a wide range of blades and attachments, enabling it to work efficiently in a variety of applications, including production dozing, site maintenance, fleet support and ripping. Companies engaged in heavy construction, quarry and aggregates, landfill, bulk materials handling and forestry applications have found the D9 Dozer an indispensable tool for delivering the lowest owning and operating costs while maintaining high productivity.

Reduced Maintenance, Enhanced Safety

Featuring a frame that absorbs and withstands high-impact shock loads encountered in severe applications, the new D9 offers design improvements that reduce maintenance and repair costs.

The newly integrated AutoLube system results in fewer grease points to limit daily maintenance procedures. Extended filter change intervals, simple component removal and continuous fluid level monitoring also aid in further lowering operating costs.

A new ground-level service center provides convenient access to the engine shutdown switch, access/egress lighting and optional powered ladder operation. With standard rearview mirrors, the new D9 affords the operator clear lines of sight to front and rear working areas. The optional four-camera system offers a 360-degree view around the machine and ripper to further enhance operating safety. Adding bottom guard retention pins and eliminating lift cylinder grease points also bolster safety.

A new design with advanced ergonomics, the cab features intuitive controls that are easy to access and operate. Its cloth air-suspension seat provides operator comfort throughout the entire shift. The suspended undercarriage reduces shock load transfer by as much as 50 percent to the undercarriage, resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new operator station comes fully equipped with large, high-definition touchscreen displays and new electronic architecture that is scalable to meet the customer's technology needs.

Integrated Technology

Sensors integrated into the new Cat D9 provide access to advanced operating technology for increased machine productivity. Standard Product Link Elite and Vital Information Management System (VIMS) are powerful machine management tools that provide customers with crucial dozer information like location, operating hours and machine condition as well as production information.

Available automated blade assist makes use of preset blade pitch positions for load, carry and spread tasks to increase efficiency and reduce operator workload. The Cat AutoCarry option automates blade lift to maintain desired blade load to improve load consistency, reduce track slippage and increase productivity. Optional automatic ripper control maintains ripper depth to limit track slip and allow the operator to focus on the job.

The new D9 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.cat.com