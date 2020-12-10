Quickly tackling a range of projects from utility work to general excavating to trenching, this versatile new wheeled excavator efficiently completes tasks, whether in the dirt or on asphalt surfaces. Its high travel speed reaching 21.7 mph (35 kmh) allows this new wheeled excavator to quickly travel between job sites, so it spends more time working.

The new Cat M316 Next Generation wheeled excavator features advanced hydraulics that provide the optimum balance of power and efficiency, offering the control needed for precise working requirements.

Today's M316 gets the job done faster with up to 14 percent more swing torque, while auxiliary hydraulic options deliver the power and versatility to efficiently use a wide range of Cat attachments. Its dedicated swing pump provides consistent power to the machine for improved multitasking capabilities, according to the manufacturer.

The Cat C4.4 engine enables the new M316 wheeled excavator to efficiently complete tasks in multiple markets with its standard high-ambient temperature capability of 125 F (52 C) and low cold-start capability of 0 F (-18 C). The fuel-efficient 148-hp (110-kW) engine meets stringent EU Stage V, U.S. EPA Tier IV Final and Korea Tier 4 Final emission standards.

Simple, Comfortable Operation

Started with a push-button, via a Bluetooth key fob or through the unique operator I.D. function, the new M316 simplifies excavator operation. Machine controls are easy to use and navigate with the new large, 10-in. touchscreen monitor or with the jog-dial control.

Using the unique I.D., operators can program power mode and joystick configuration to their preferences, and the excavator remembers each operator's settings on start-up. Auto axle lock detects when the service brake must be locked or unlocked and releases it automatically when the travel pedal is pressed, reducing the number of actions required by the operator.

The available deluxe and premium cab designs for the new M316 are more spacious and offer improved entry/exit through the new tip-up left control console and tilting steering column. Advanced viscous mounts reduce vibration feedback to the cab by up to 50 percent to cut down on operator fatigue. The deluxe cab features a seat that is heated and air-adjustable, while the premium seat is heated and cooled, plus it adjusts automatically.

The new M316 excavator delivers improved visibility into the trench, in each swing direction and behind the machine with its low-profile engine hood design, large front, rear and side windows, and small cab pillars. Standard rearview and sideview cameras further improve visibility of the operating area.

Lower Maintenance Costs

A host of Next Gen design upgrades allow the new M316 wheeled excavator to provide up to 10 percent savings in maintenance compared to the M316F. All fuel filters have a synchronized, 1,000-hour change interval, doubling the filter life. Its new hydraulic oil filter delivers improved filtration and a 50 percent longer change interval at 3,000 operating hours for reduced maintenance.

Two-level fuel filtration helps to better protect diesel fuel purity to improve machine uptime reliability. The operator tracks filter life and maintenance intervals on the in-cab touchscreen monitor, aiding in machine maintenance planning.

A ground-level shut-off switch stops all fuel to the engine and shuts down the machine, enhancing servicing safety. All daily maintenance checkpoints are made from ground level, improving convenience and safety for service technicians. Further simplifying maintenance, Cat S∙O∙SSM ports also are accessed from ground level for sample fluid extraction, simplifying maintenance. Anti-skid punch plate stairs provide access to the upper-level service platform and to help prevent slipping.

Technology Boosts Efficiency

Standard Product Link technology on the new M316 wheeled excavator provides managers critical machine operating data such as location, hours, fuel usage, idle time and diagnostics codes to boost fleet management efficiency. Reported excavator data is conveniently accessed on demand wherever an internet connection is available through VisionLink or the Cat App.

New remote diagnostics tools available for the M316 help save service trips to the job site to increase machine servicing efficiency. Remotely performing diagnostics testing without impacting machine productivity, new Remote Troubleshoot allows dealer technicians to detect potential issues by analyzing real-time machine data captured by Product Link. Companies can now download and install the most current version of on-board software for the M316 when it's most convenient using new Remote Flash technology, so it delivers maximum performance with minimum downtime.

