Capable of running up to B20 biodiesel, the machine offers a standard high-ambient temperature capability of 125 F and cold-start capability of 0 F for completing projects in a range of operating environments.

The new Cat M320 wheeled excavator optimizes performance and efficiency at the job site with up to 9 percent more swing torque than the Cat M320F to get work done faster. Its longer wheelbase increases operating stability and improves machine ride when roading to the next job site at speeds reaching 21.7 mph.

From dirt to asphalt, this wheeled excavator meets contractors' needs for efficient operation in a range of applications from utility work to trenching to waste handling, according to the manufacturer.

Improvements to the hydraulic system increase machine efficiency when working with a range of Cat attachments. Upgrades in machine design reduce the time it takes for daily maintenance plus extended filter life and longer service intervals maximize machine uptime availability at the job site while lowering ownership costs.

Power and Performance

Delivering performance and production, the new M320 is powered by the 174-hp Cat C4.4 engine that meets EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emissions standards. Efficiency increasing standard features like one-touch low idle with automatic engine speed control, auto engine idle shutdown and on-demand electric cooling fans combine to conserve both diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to lower operating costs.

More efficiently multitasking, the new M320 features a dedicated swing pump to provide consistent power. The advanced hydraulic system automatically balances power and efficiency to give operators more machine control for precise working requirements. Its unique heavy lift mode feature boosts lifting capacities to more efficiently handle heavy loads, increasing machine flexibility.

Longer Service Intervals

The new M320 design saves owners up to 5 percet in maintenance parts with its new, longer-lasting filters. Offering a 50 percent longer service life than previous filter designs, the new hydraulic oil filter with anti-drain valves to safeguard from contaminating the oil during replacement delivers improved filtration performance and a 3,000-hour replacement interval. Two fuel filtration levels better protect the engine from dirt particles in the diesel.

All daily maintenance points are quickly and safely checked from ground level. Reducing service time, the M320 features centralized grease points with an available automatic lubrication system option for the implement and swing system. Providing easy extraction of fluid samples for analysis, all S∙O∙S ports are also positioned at ground level. The operator conveniently tracks machine maintenance intervals and filter life from inside the cab on a touchscreen monitor to improve maintenance planning efficiency.

Standard Product Link technology on the M320 improves fleet management and excavator servicing by recording and reporting critical operating data and machine fault codes to key personnel. New remote troubleshoot allows the dealer to run diagnostic testing of fault codes from the office while the machine is operating, potentially saving a trip to the job site.

Next-Level Comfort and Visibility

Two larger Next Gen cab designs — deluxe and premium — are available for the new M320. All controls are positioned in front of the operator, within easy reach, to elevate comfort.

The machine can be started in several ways: via pushbutton start; a Bluetooth key fob; or the unique operator ID function. Each operator can preset and store their own preferred machine settings using operator ID, and the excavator remembers those settings each time the operator logs in.

Operators intuitively navigate through machine functions with the new large, 10-in. touchscreen monitor with jog dial. Delivering all-day climate comfort, internal cab temperature is easily adjusted to the ideal setting using the new monitor.

Advanced viscous mounts found on the M320 cab decrease machine vibration feed-back, reducing operator fatigue. Its tilt-up left console design simplifies cab ingress/egress for the new wheeled excavator. Reducing the number of actions required by the operator, auto axle lock detects when the service brake and axle need to be locked or unlocked, and it releases automatically when the operator presses the travel pedal.

Boosting operating efficiency as well as safety, standard rearview and right-side cameras, along with large cab windows with small cab pillars, help to improve jobsite visibility for the operator. An optional 360-degree visibility system combines input from multiple cameras around the machine to give operators an enhanced view of their surroundings. The excavator's new flat engine hood design also improves visibility.

