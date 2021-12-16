With new Cat Self-Service Options (SSO), Caterpillar simplifies the repair process for customers who prefer to complete their own routine maintenance and minor repairs on equipment in their fleet.

The customizable SSO solutions include the parts, instructions and recommended tooling for completing specific service work on hundreds of Cat Building & Construction Products (BCP) machines. The new solutions are designed for a range of common repairs for Cat equipment.

Each SSO starts with a predefined list of genuine Cat parts, new and remanufactured, specific to the machine model and necessary repair. Available in multiple languages, step-by-step service instructions guide the service tech through the repair and include safety and contamination control guidance. All required and special tooling to complete the repair are recommended as an optional purchase as a part of the package.

Each SSO can be customized to include only the parts and tooling customers need to efficiently complete the repair by themselves and at a time convenient for the production schedule.

SSOs can be ordered online at www.parts.cat.com or by calling or visiting the local Cat dealer. The Cat dealer completes the process by packaging the SSO on demand, complete with the required parts and tools as defined by the customer. It can be picked up from the local dealer or be delivered to the customer.

Cat dealers provide guidance on selecting the right SSO for the repair and for customization. If the customer's service tech runs into a question while completing the repair, dealer technical representatives are available for support. If the repair turns into something the customer does not want to handle internally, the dealer will be available to complete it.

SSOs have been developed for more than 300 BCP models and Caterpillar plans to expand the offerings to additional models in 2022. The range of Cat machines the SSO covers include compact track, skid steer and multi-terrain loaders, compact wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, mini hydraulic excavators, small wheel loaders, small dozers and telehandlers. The type of repairs covered include minor engine bolt-ons, service brakes for drivetrains, hydraulics and implement controls.

As Cat machines are introduced, new Cat SSOs will be developed.

For more information, visit www.cat.com/selfservice.

