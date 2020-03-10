Caterpillar Brings its Products, Services and Technology to Life

You can experience three Caterpillar exhibits totaling more than 60,000 sq. ft. of outdoor and indoor space featuring more than 30 machines and roughly ten engine displays

Caterpillar Inc. is showcasing its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world's infrastructure at CONEXPO 2020. Show attendees will have the opportunity to experience three Caterpillar exhibits totaling more than 60,000 sq. ft. of outdoor and indoor space featuring more than 30 machines and roughly ten engine displays that include the latest hybrid technology.

"Every day, we strive to make our customers more successful using our products and services," said Caterpillar Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby. "This year's CONEXPO provides a hands-on opportunity to demonstrate how we can help reduce our customers' total owning and operating costs, while increasing uptime and asset utilization, so they can profitably continue their work to build a better world."

New for CONEXPO 2020, Caterpillar's outdoor Operator Stadium at Festival Grounds reinforces the company's commitment to services and technologies with hubs for customers to learn about the latest offerings. In addition to the products on display, the exhibit will also have live equipment demonstrations and is the site of the Global Operator Challenge championship. Only nine regional champions remain from the more than 10,000 operators who participated in local competitions throughout 30 countries. The champion will be named Tuesday afternoon, March 10.

Also new this year in the North Hall, the Caterpillar Foundation will host an immersive activation called The Community Builder, showcasing the issues and decisions facing leaders who are building stronger, more sustainable communities. Visitors will be immersed in one of three locations around the world, where they will decide how best to build resilience in a crisis. By completing the experience, visitors will activate a donation by the Foundation to a community-building non-profit.

"This year's Caterpillar CONEXPO experience celebrates the people who operate our equipment, work in our industries and demonstrates how we put the customer first," said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar Group President for Construction Industries. "We will also have experts on hand to highlight how our technologies and services are helping increase customers' safety, productivity and efficiency."

Caterpillar exhibit highlights include:

Technology and Services

Caterpillar will be debuting several new and recently introduced technologies including Cat Productivity, a web-based productivity management tool; an expanded remote-control Cat Command offering allowing the capability to control multiple pieces of equipment from a single station; Command for Compaction, automating the compaction process; and the recently released Cat Remote Services that include Remote Flash and Remote Troubleshoot. In addition, show attendees will be able to explore the Cat App, VisionLink for better fleet management, and an augmented reality experience to learn about getting a second life out of machines with Cat Certified Rebuild.

There will also be a dedicated section for visitors to learn more about Cat Customer Value Agreements (CVA) that offer customizable ownership and maintenance plans.

New Product Introductions and Expanded Product Lines

Caterpillar will showcase a range of new models at CONEXPO, including five new Next Generation hydraulic excavators. The newest machines include wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavators (M318, 313 GC, 315, 325, 395), dozers (D3, D7), center-pivot backhoe loader (420XE), motor grader (150 AWD), wheel loader (920) and 725 articulated truck offerings. Cat products continue to lead the market in fuel efficiency, optimizing the combination of fuel consumption and production.

CONEXPO 2020 runs Tuesday, March 10 through Saturday, March 14 and is expected to draw around 130,000 industry customers. Hundreds of dealer personnel and Caterpillar employees will host thousands of customers and business partners in the expo's North and South Halls along with the Caterpillar's Operator Stadium. To get the latest details and updates from Caterpillar at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 visit www.cat.com/conexpo.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit www.caterpillar.com/social-media.