Caterpillar Expands Cat Command for Loading to Small Wheel Loaders

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Caterpillar Expands Cat Command for Loading to Small Wheel Loaders

Mon March 23, 2020 - National Edition
CEG


Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay.
Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay.
Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay. Command provides semi-autonomous remote operation of Cat 926M, 930M and 938M models to increase operating safety in potentially hazardous operating environments.

Caterpillar announces the expansion of Cat Command for Loading to its small wheel loader line. Removing the operator from the machine, Command provides semi-autonomous remote operation of Cat 926M, 930M and 938M models to increase operating safety in potentially hazardous operating environments.

New Cat Command for Loading for small wheel loaders will be available in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight operating configurations. By allowing the user to comfortably control the machine from a safe location, Command maintains high machine productivity in operating environments such as stevedoring, steel mill blast furnaces, industrial and waste as well as demolition and site decommissioning.

A new dealer-installed field kit will make the Cat 926M, 930M and 938M models Command-ready. The system includes rear and side cameras, electric over hydraulic steering system and Command activation lever mounted conveniently on the machine for ground-level access. Installed on the cabin roof are cameras, indicator lights, microphone, wireless receiver and antenna. Since Command controls are integrated with machine electronics, users will experience the same control response as they would operating inside the cab, allowing for productivity to be maintained from a distance.

Flexible Remote Configurations

Line-of-sight Command for Loading operation comes complete with a lightweight, compact control console supported by a comfortable shoulder harness. Basic machine controls like wheel loader startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower are easily accessed through the ergonomic Command console control layout. Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay.

To ensure the user maintains machine control at all times, integrated Caterpillar electronics activate several safety features to stop all wheel loader movements if: A-stop or E-stop switch is pressed; wireless communication is lost; a severe fault is detected; or the Command console is tilted more than 60 degrees from normal operating position. Line-of-sight control with the Command console extends up to 437 yds. (400 m) to allow for convenient remote operation.

The non-line-of-sight Command for Loading solution includes a modular, customized Command station that positions users in a familiar and comfortable seated position that simulates traditional machine control. One user can connect multiple machines from a single station, but only control one machine at a time. It is also compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, such as excavators and dozers.

Station components include machine joystick and foot pedal controls for all the company's Command technology capable machines. A touchscreen mount is incorporated in the station design for machine control, while universal screen mounts are included for camera displays of the wheel loader. An emergency A-Stop or E-stop button is located on the Command station to quickly halt all machine movements. At the jobsite, an optional remote All-Stop control is available for people working around non-line-of-sight Command loaders.

Command for Loading for Cat 926M, 930M and 938M wheel loaders will be available for purchase in late 2020.

For more information about Cat Command for Loading, customers should contact their local dealer or visit: www.cat.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Caterpillar CONEXPO 2020 New Products Wheel Loaders