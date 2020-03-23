Caterpillar Expands Cat Command for Loading to Small Wheel Loaders

Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay.

Caterpillar announces the expansion of Cat Command for Loading to its small wheel loader line. Removing the operator from the machine, Command provides semi-autonomous remote operation of Cat 926M, 930M and 938M models to increase operating safety in potentially hazardous operating environments.

New Cat Command for Loading for small wheel loaders will be available in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight operating configurations. By allowing the user to comfortably control the machine from a safe location, Command maintains high machine productivity in operating environments such as stevedoring, steel mill blast furnaces, industrial and waste as well as demolition and site decommissioning.

A new dealer-installed field kit will make the Cat 926M, 930M and 938M models Command-ready. The system includes rear and side cameras, electric over hydraulic steering system and Command activation lever mounted conveniently on the machine for ground-level access. Installed on the cabin roof are cameras, indicator lights, microphone, wireless receiver and antenna. Since Command controls are integrated with machine electronics, users will experience the same control response as they would operating inside the cab, allowing for productivity to be maintained from a distance.

Flexible Remote Configurations

Line-of-sight Command for Loading operation comes complete with a lightweight, compact control console supported by a comfortable shoulder harness. Basic machine controls like wheel loader startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower are easily accessed through the ergonomic Command console control layout. Machine commands sent from the remote console are sent directly to the engine and implement electronics via a detected radio, reducing machine response delay.

To ensure the user maintains machine control at all times, integrated Caterpillar electronics activate several safety features to stop all wheel loader movements if: A-stop or E-stop switch is pressed; wireless communication is lost; a severe fault is detected; or the Command console is tilted more than 60 degrees from normal operating position. Line-of-sight control with the Command console extends up to 437 yds. (400 m) to allow for convenient remote operation.

The non-line-of-sight Command for Loading solution includes a modular, customized Command station that positions users in a familiar and comfortable seated position that simulates traditional machine control. One user can connect multiple machines from a single station, but only control one machine at a time. It is also compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, such as excavators and dozers.

Station components include machine joystick and foot pedal controls for all the company's Command technology capable machines. A touchscreen mount is incorporated in the station design for machine control, while universal screen mounts are included for camera displays of the wheel loader. An emergency A-Stop or E-stop button is located on the Command station to quickly halt all machine movements. At the jobsite, an optional remote All-Stop control is available for people working around non-line-of-sight Command loaders.

Command for Loading for Cat 926M, 930M and 938M wheel loaders will be available for purchase in late 2020.

For more information about Cat Command for Loading, customers should contact their local dealer or visit: www.cat.com.