    Caterpillar Hosts First-Ever Dealer Technician Challenge

    Caterpillar hosts its first-ever Global Dealer Technician Challenge to highlight the vital role of technicians in customer service. The competition showcases skilled technicians and aims to raise awareness of career opportunities. By 2026, Cat dealers may need to hire over 44,000 technicians. Top 10 finalists to compete in Las Vegas finals in March 2026.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Caterpillar's first-ever Global Dealer Technician Challenge will celebrate the essential role of dealer technicians.
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    Caterpillar's first-ever Global Dealer Technician Challenge will celebrate the essential role of dealer technicians.
    By the end of 2026, it is estimated that Cat dealers may need to hire more than 44,000 technicians.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)

    Caterpillar is presenting the first-ever Global Dealer Technician Challenge to celebrate the essential role dealer technicians play in providing an excellent customer service experience.

    This challenge, for independent Cat dealers that choose to participate, is designed to showcase how skilled technicians are part of a high-tech, high-impact, high-demand career.

    "This hands-on, skills-based competition will test the technicians' agility, resilience and versatility," said Caterpillar Global Service Vice President Henry Venneman. "These trained experts are on the front line of support, working to keep machines and engines up and running to help ensure our customers' critical projects are completed."

    Cat dealers globally are experiencing a growing opportunity for technicians. By the end of 2026, it is estimated that Cat dealers may need to hire more than 44,000 technicians. This competition also is designed to help raise awareness of the opportunities in this career field.

    "There are thousands of opportunities available globally for those who are interested in a hands-on career," said Venneman. "Cat dealers are often looking for individuals who are problem solvers, mechanically inclined and tech savvy."

    The Global Dealer Technician Challenge will take place over a series of regional and semifinal competitions around the world. The top 10 finalists will have the opportunity to compete in the finals in March 2026 at ConExpo-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

    For more information, visit cat.com/dealertech.

    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    By the end of 2026, it is estimated that Cat dealers may need to hire more than 44,000 technicians




    Today's top stories

