Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
Caterpillar Inc. is launching its next generation of Cat telehandlers. Released for retail and rental customers, the Cat TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models replace the previous TL642, TL943, TL1055 and TL1255 machines.
"Working from a clean slate, our goal with the next gen Cat Telehandlers is to deliver a safe, reliable, smooth and comfortable range of machines that are easy to use and maintain," said Kevin Coleman, senior product consultant of Cat telehandlers.
"We've received extremely positive feedback from operators on how stable and easy to control the telehandler feels when they are handling and placing heavy loads at height as well as the smooth ride when navigating uneven terrain."
The new Cat telehandlers are powered by the Cat C3.6TA (turbocharged and aftercooled) engine that meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emissions standards. The 74 hp (55 kW) engine includes a zero-service diesel particulate filter (DPF) and does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). A 115 hp (86 kW) option for the TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models also uses selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology.
The telehandlers offer three operator station options: open canopy, enclosed cab with heat and enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. The redesigned interior features an ergonomic control layout, standard tilt steering column and a new full color LCD monitor that provides machine information in a choice of four languages — English, French, Spanish or Portuguese. The monitor also shows the standard rearview camera feed when in reverse and depressing the camera soft key enables continuous viewing of the camera image.
Additional standard equipment includes the standard operator presence seat switch to prevent machine operation when the operator is not seated. The optional Load Stability Indication (LSI) system provides visual and audible alerts to the operator regarding forward machine stability while handling a load.
The pilot-controlled joystick ensures a smooth, predictable multi-function performance and feel of the boom extend/retract and lift/lower functions. Customers now have a choice of coupler interface; the IT or Standard TH. Smaller and lighter weight than the IT style coupler, the new Standard TH quick coupler offering delivers improved fork visibility and enhanced load capacity when used with the boom extended.
The next generation Cat Telehandlers also feature standard auxiliary hydraulics to support hydraulically powered Cat attachments.
To assist with fuel economy and minimizing idle time, Cat telehandlers are equipped with a configurable engine idle shutdown feature.
The monitor in the Cat telehandlers features a standard multi-operator code security system, supporting up to 50 operator codes to protect against machine theft and unauthorized use at the job site.
The new TH models feature extended service intervals and a patent-pending service tool for quick inspection of chains and boom wear pads. The boom sections, mainframe, stabilizer frame and stabilizer legs are covered by a 5-year, 5,000-hour warranty.
Equipped with Product Link Elite standard telematics, the system provides critical machine operating information for fleet managers. Remote flash capability allows for software updates without a trip to the dealer's shop, and remote troubleshooting provides real-time diagnostics, along with remote machine parameter and setting changes.
Caterpillar will display the next generation Cat Telehanders at World of Concrete 2025 in booth C6061.
For more information, visit www.cat.com.
Specs from the manufacturer:
Telehandlers Caterpillar TL1255
|Axles
|Manufacturer
|Dana
|Boom Performance
|Boom Down
|13.9 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Boom Up
|15.7 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Drawbar Pull - Basic
|20,000 lbs
|Boom Performance
|Tele In
|13.9 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Tele Out
|17.6 seconds
|Brakes
|Features
|Service Brakes - inboard wet disc brakes on front and rear axles; Parking Brakes - mechanical on front axle
|Brakes
|Parking Brake
|mechanical on front axle
|Dimensions
|Ground Clearance
|19.2 in
|Dimensions
|Height
|8.4 ft
|Dimensions
|Length to Fork Face
|20.7 ft
|Dimensions
|Overall Height
|8.4 ft
|Dimensions
|Turning Radius - Over Tires
|14 ft
|Dimensions
|Turning Radius Outside Tires
|14 ft
|Dimensions
|Wheelbase
|12 ft
|Dimensions
|Width Over Tires
|8.4 ft
|Engine
|Engine Model
|Cat C4.4 EDITAAC Tier 3
|Engine
|Gross Power
|142 hp
|Engine
|Gross Power - Basic
|141 hp
|Engine
|Gross power ISO 14396
|74 hp
|Engine
|Gross power option ISO 14396
|115 hp
|Engine
|Net Power
|134.9 hp
|General Specifications
|Engine
|C3.6
|General Specifications
|Load Capacity
|12,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Max Forward Reach
|42.5 ft
|Lift System
|Max Lift Capacity
|12,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Max Lift Height
|54.5 ft
|Lift System
|Max Load at Max Height
|5,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Max Load at Max Reach
|3,500 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic flow
|14.5 gpm
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic pressure
|4,061 psi
|Operating Specifications
|Fuel Capacity
|38 gal
|Operating Specifications
|Hydraulic System Fluid Capacity
|60 gal
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Height
|5,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Down
|5,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Up
|4,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Reach
|3,498.8 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Reach - Stabilizers Down
|3,500 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Maximum Forward Reach
|42.5 ft
|Operating Specifications
|Maximum Lift Height
|54.5 ft
|Operating Specifications
|Rated Load Capacity
|12,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Tire Size
|17.50 x 25-12 PR
|Operating Specifications
|Top Travel Speed
|18.9 mph
|Operating Specifications
|Travel speed forward
|18.9 mph
|Service Refill Capacities
|Fuel Tank
|38 gal
|Service Refill Capacities
|Hydraulic System
|60 gal
|Service Refill Capacities
|Hydraulic Tank
|60 gal
|Tires
|Optional Construction
|17.50 x 25 Foam Filled Rock Lug or 14.00 x 24 Solid
|Tires
|Standard
|17.50 x 25 - 12 PR
|Transmission
|Number of Forward Gears
|4
|Transmission
|Number of Reverse Gears
|3
|Weights
|Operating Weight
|35,400 lbs
Telehandlers Caterpillar TL1055
|Axles
|Manufacturer
|Dana
|Boom Performance
|Boom Down
|13.9 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Boom Up
|15.7 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Drawbar Pull - Basic
|20,000 lbs
|Boom Performance
|Tele In
|13.9 seconds
|Boom Performance
|Tele Out
|17.6 seconds
|Brakes
|Features
|Service Brakes - inboard wet disc brakes on front and rear axles; Parking Brakes - mechanical on front axle
|Brakes
|Parking Brake
|mechanical on front axle
|Dimensions
|Ground Clearance
|18 in
|Dimensions
|Height
|8.4 ft
|Dimensions
|Length to Fork Face
|20.8 ft
|Dimensions
|Overall Height
|8.4 ft
|Dimensions
|Turning Radius - Over Tires
|14 ft
|Dimensions
|Turning Radius Outside Tires
|14 ft
|Dimensions
|Wheel Base
|12 ft
|Dimensions
|Wheelbase
|12 ft
|Dimensions
|Width Over Tires
|8.4 ft
|Engine
|Bore
|4.2 in
|Engine
|Displacement
|269 cu in
|Engine
|Engine Model
|Cat C4.4 EDITAAC Tier 3
|Engine
|Gross Power
|125 hp
|Engine
|Gross power ISO 14396
|74 hp
|Engine
|Gross power option ISO 14396
|115 hp
|Engine
|Net Power
|118.7 hp
|Engine
|Stroke
|5 in
|Hydraulic System
|Pump Type
|Load sensing piston
|Lift System
|Max Lift Capacity
|10,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Max Load at Max Height
|5,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Max Load at Max Reach
|3,000 lbs
|Lift System
|Maximum Forward Reach
|42.5 ft
|Lift System
|Maximum Lift Height
|55 ft
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic flow
|14.5 gpm
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic pressure
|4,061 psi
|Operating Specifications
|Fuel Capacity
|38 gal
|Operating Specifications
|Hydraulic System Fluid Capacity
|60 gal
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Height
|5,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Down
|5,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Reach
|2,500 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load at Maximum Reach - Stabilizers Down
|2,500 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Load Capacity
|10,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Rated Load Capacity
|10,000 lbs
|Operating Specifications
|Travel speed forward
|18.9 mph
|Service Refill Capacities
|Fuel Tank
|38 gal
|Service Refill Capacities
|Hydraulic System
|60 gal
|Service Refill Capacities
|Hydraulic Tank
|60 gal
|Tires
|Optional Construction
|14.00 x 24 Foam Filled Rock Lug or Solid
|Tires
|Standard
|14.00 x 24 - 12 PR
|Weights
|Operating Weight
|34,700 lbs
Telehandlers Caterpillar TH0642
|Engine
|Engine Model
|Cat C3.6TA
|Engine
|Gross power ISO 14396
|74 hp
|Lift System
|Maximum Forward Reach
|27.6 ft
|Lift System
|Maximum lift height
|42.1 ft
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic flow
|14.5 gpm
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic pressure
|4,061 psi
|Operating Specifications
|Travel speed forward
|19 mph
|Weights
|Operating weight
|21,647 lbs
Telehandlers Caterpillar TH0842
|Engine
|Engine Model
|Cat C3.6TA
|Engine
|Gross power ISO 14396
|74 hp
|Engine
|Gross power option ISO 14396
|115 hp
|Lift System
|Maximum Forward Reach
|27.6 ft
|Lift System
|Maximum lift height
|42.1 ft
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic flow
|14.5 gpm
|Operating Specifications
|Auxiliary hydraulic pressure
|4,061 psi
|Operating Specifications
|Travel speed forward
|20 mph
|Weights
|Operating weight
|23,366 lbs