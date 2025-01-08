List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Caterpillar Launches Next Generation Cat Telehandler Models

    Caterpillar launches next-gen Cat telehandlers – TH0642, TH0842, TH1055, TH1255 models replace previous TL series. Features include Cat C3.6TA engine, operator comfort/safety enhancements, performance improvements, security features, and maintenance capabilities. Equipped with telematics for fleet management.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Cat TH0842
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    Cat TH0842
    Cat TH0842   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Cat TH0642   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Cat TH1055   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Cat TH1255   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Released for retail and rental customers, the Cat TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models replace the previous TL642, TL943, TL1055 and TL1255 machines.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)

    Caterpillar Inc. is launching its next generation of Cat telehandlers. Released for retail and rental customers, the Cat TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models replace the previous TL642, TL943, TL1055 and TL1255 machines.

    "Working from a clean slate, our goal with the next gen Cat Telehandlers is to deliver a safe, reliable, smooth and comfortable range of machines that are easy to use and maintain," said Kevin Coleman, senior product consultant of Cat telehandlers.

    "We've received extremely positive feedback from operators on how stable and easy to control the telehandler feels when they are handling and placing heavy loads at height as well as the smooth ride when navigating uneven terrain."

    The new Cat telehandlers are powered by the Cat C3.6TA (turbocharged and aftercooled) engine that meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emissions standards. The 74 hp (55 kW) engine includes a zero-service diesel particulate filter (DPF) and does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). A 115 hp (86 kW) option for the TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models also uses selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology.

    Operator Comfort, Safety

    The telehandlers offer three operator station options: open canopy, enclosed cab with heat and enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. The redesigned interior features an ergonomic control layout, standard tilt steering column and a new full color LCD monitor that provides machine information in a choice of four languages — English, French, Spanish or Portuguese. The monitor also shows the standard rearview camera feed when in reverse and depressing the camera soft key enables continuous viewing of the camera image.

    Additional standard equipment includes the standard operator presence seat switch to prevent machine operation when the operator is not seated. The optional Load Stability Indication (LSI) system provides visual and audible alerts to the operator regarding forward machine stability while handling a load.

    Performance, Security

    The pilot-controlled joystick ensures a smooth, predictable multi-function performance and feel of the boom extend/retract and lift/lower functions. Customers now have a choice of coupler interface; the IT or Standard TH. Smaller and lighter weight than the IT style coupler, the new Standard TH quick coupler offering delivers improved fork visibility and enhanced load capacity when used with the boom extended.

    The next generation Cat Telehandlers also feature standard auxiliary hydraulics to support hydraulically powered Cat attachments.

    To assist with fuel economy and minimizing idle time, Cat telehandlers are equipped with a configurable engine idle shutdown feature.

    The monitor in the Cat telehandlers features a standard multi-operator code security system, supporting up to 50 operator codes to protect against machine theft and unauthorized use at the job site.

    Maintenance

    The new TH models feature extended service intervals and a patent-pending service tool for quick inspection of chains and boom wear pads. The boom sections, mainframe, stabilizer frame and stabilizer legs are covered by a 5-year, 5,000-hour warranty.

    Telematics

    Equipped with Product Link Elite standard telematics, the system provides critical machine operating information for fleet managers. Remote flash capability allows for software updates without a trip to the dealer's shop, and remote troubleshooting provides real-time diagnostics, along with remote machine parameter and setting changes.

    Caterpillar will display the next generation Cat Telehanders at World of Concrete 2025 in booth C6061.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.

    Read more about...

