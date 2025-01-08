Caterpillar launches next-gen Cat telehandlers – TH0642, TH0842, TH1055, TH1255 models replace previous TL series. Features include Cat C3.6TA engine, operator comfort/safety enhancements, performance improvements, security features, and maintenance capabilities. Equipped with telematics for fleet management.

Photo courtesy of Caterpillar Cat TH0842

Caterpillar Inc. is launching its next generation of Cat telehandlers. Released for retail and rental customers, the Cat TH0642, TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models replace the previous TL642, TL943, TL1055 and TL1255 machines.

"Working from a clean slate, our goal with the next gen Cat Telehandlers is to deliver a safe, reliable, smooth and comfortable range of machines that are easy to use and maintain," said Kevin Coleman, senior product consultant of Cat telehandlers.

"We've received extremely positive feedback from operators on how stable and easy to control the telehandler feels when they are handling and placing heavy loads at height as well as the smooth ride when navigating uneven terrain."

The new Cat telehandlers are powered by the Cat C3.6TA (turbocharged and aftercooled) engine that meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emissions standards. The 74 hp (55 kW) engine includes a zero-service diesel particulate filter (DPF) and does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). A 115 hp (86 kW) option for the TH0842, TH1055 and TH1255 models also uses selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology.

Operator Comfort, Safety

The telehandlers offer three operator station options: open canopy, enclosed cab with heat and enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. The redesigned interior features an ergonomic control layout, standard tilt steering column and a new full color LCD monitor that provides machine information in a choice of four languages — English, French, Spanish or Portuguese. The monitor also shows the standard rearview camera feed when in reverse and depressing the camera soft key enables continuous viewing of the camera image.

Additional standard equipment includes the standard operator presence seat switch to prevent machine operation when the operator is not seated. The optional Load Stability Indication (LSI) system provides visual and audible alerts to the operator regarding forward machine stability while handling a load.

Performance, Security

The pilot-controlled joystick ensures a smooth, predictable multi-function performance and feel of the boom extend/retract and lift/lower functions. Customers now have a choice of coupler interface; the IT or Standard TH. Smaller and lighter weight than the IT style coupler, the new Standard TH quick coupler offering delivers improved fork visibility and enhanced load capacity when used with the boom extended.

The next generation Cat Telehandlers also feature standard auxiliary hydraulics to support hydraulically powered Cat attachments.

To assist with fuel economy and minimizing idle time, Cat telehandlers are equipped with a configurable engine idle shutdown feature.

The monitor in the Cat telehandlers features a standard multi-operator code security system, supporting up to 50 operator codes to protect against machine theft and unauthorized use at the job site.

Maintenance

The new TH models feature extended service intervals and a patent-pending service tool for quick inspection of chains and boom wear pads. The boom sections, mainframe, stabilizer frame and stabilizer legs are covered by a 5-year, 5,000-hour warranty.

Telematics

Equipped with Product Link Elite standard telematics, the system provides critical machine operating information for fleet managers. Remote flash capability allows for software updates without a trip to the dealer's shop, and remote troubleshooting provides real-time diagnostics, along with remote machine parameter and setting changes.

Caterpillar will display the next generation Cat Telehanders at World of Concrete 2025 in booth C6061.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

Specs from the manufacturer:

Telehandlers Caterpillar TL1255 Axles Manufacturer Dana Boom Performance Boom Down 13.9 seconds Boom Performance Boom Up 15.7 seconds Boom Performance Drawbar Pull - Basic 20,000 lbs Boom Performance Tele In 13.9 seconds Boom Performance Tele Out 17.6 seconds Brakes Features Service Brakes - inboard wet disc brakes on front and rear axles; Parking Brakes - mechanical on front axle Brakes Parking Brake mechanical on front axle Dimensions Ground Clearance 19.2 in Dimensions Height 8.4 ft Dimensions Length to Fork Face 20.7 ft Dimensions Overall Height 8.4 ft Dimensions Turning Radius - Over Tires 14 ft Dimensions Turning Radius Outside Tires 14 ft Dimensions Wheelbase 12 ft Dimensions Width Over Tires 8.4 ft Engine Engine Model Cat C4.4 EDITAAC Tier 3 Engine Gross Power 142 hp Engine Gross Power - Basic 141 hp Engine Gross power ISO 14396 74 hp Engine Gross power option ISO 14396 115 hp Engine Net Power 134.9 hp General Specifications Engine C3.6 General Specifications Load Capacity 12,000 lbs Lift System Max Forward Reach 42.5 ft Lift System Max Lift Capacity 12,000 lbs Lift System Max Lift Height 54.5 ft Lift System Max Load at Max Height 5,000 lbs Lift System Max Load at Max Reach 3,500 lbs Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic flow 14.5 gpm Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic pressure 4,061 psi Operating Specifications Fuel Capacity 38 gal Operating Specifications Hydraulic System Fluid Capacity 60 gal Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Height 5,000 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Down 5,000 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Up 4,000 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Reach 3,498.8 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Reach - Stabilizers Down 3,500 lbs Operating Specifications Maximum Forward Reach 42.5 ft Operating Specifications Maximum Lift Height 54.5 ft Operating Specifications Rated Load Capacity 12,000 lbs Operating Specifications Tire Size 17.50 x 25-12 PR Operating Specifications Top Travel Speed 18.9 mph Operating Specifications Travel speed forward 18.9 mph Service Refill Capacities Fuel Tank 38 gal Service Refill Capacities Hydraulic System 60 gal Service Refill Capacities Hydraulic Tank 60 gal Tires Optional Construction 17.50 x 25 Foam Filled Rock Lug or 14.00 x 24 Solid Tires Standard 17.50 x 25 - 12 PR Transmission Number of Forward Gears 4 Transmission Number of Reverse Gears 3 Weights Operating Weight 35,400 lbs

Telehandlers Caterpillar TL1055 Axles Manufacturer Dana Boom Performance Boom Down 13.9 seconds Boom Performance Boom Up 15.7 seconds Boom Performance Drawbar Pull - Basic 20,000 lbs Boom Performance Tele In 13.9 seconds Boom Performance Tele Out 17.6 seconds Brakes Features Service Brakes - inboard wet disc brakes on front and rear axles; Parking Brakes - mechanical on front axle Brakes Parking Brake mechanical on front axle Dimensions Ground Clearance 18 in Dimensions Height 8.4 ft Dimensions Length to Fork Face 20.8 ft Dimensions Overall Height 8.4 ft Dimensions Turning Radius - Over Tires 14 ft Dimensions Turning Radius Outside Tires 14 ft Dimensions Wheel Base 12 ft Dimensions Wheelbase 12 ft Dimensions Width Over Tires 8.4 ft Engine Bore 4.2 in Engine Displacement 269 cu in Engine Engine Model Cat C4.4 EDITAAC Tier 3 Engine Gross Power 125 hp Engine Gross power ISO 14396 74 hp Engine Gross power option ISO 14396 115 hp Engine Net Power 118.7 hp Engine Stroke 5 in Hydraulic System Pump Type Load sensing piston Lift System Max Lift Capacity 10,000 lbs Lift System Max Load at Max Height 5,000 lbs Lift System Max Load at Max Reach 3,000 lbs Lift System Maximum Forward Reach 42.5 ft Lift System Maximum Lift Height 55 ft Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic flow 14.5 gpm Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic pressure 4,061 psi Operating Specifications Fuel Capacity 38 gal Operating Specifications Hydraulic System Fluid Capacity 60 gal Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Height 5,000 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Height - Stabilizers Down 5,000 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Reach 2,500 lbs Operating Specifications Load at Maximum Reach - Stabilizers Down 2,500 lbs Operating Specifications Load Capacity 10,000 lbs Operating Specifications Rated Load Capacity 10,000 lbs Operating Specifications Travel speed forward 18.9 mph Service Refill Capacities Fuel Tank 38 gal Service Refill Capacities Hydraulic System 60 gal Service Refill Capacities Hydraulic Tank 60 gal Tires Optional Construction 14.00 x 24 Foam Filled Rock Lug or Solid Tires Standard 14.00 x 24 - 12 PR Weights Operating Weight 34,700 lbs

Telehandlers Caterpillar TH0642 Engine Engine Model Cat C3.6TA Engine Gross power ISO 14396 74 hp Lift System Maximum Forward Reach 27.6 ft Lift System Maximum lift height 42.1 ft Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic flow 14.5 gpm Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic pressure 4,061 psi Operating Specifications Travel speed forward 19 mph Weights Operating weight 21,647 lbs

Telehandlers Caterpillar TH0842 Engine Engine Model Cat C3.6TA Engine Gross power ISO 14396 74 hp Engine Gross power option ISO 14396 115 hp Lift System Maximum Forward Reach 27.6 ft Lift System Maximum lift height 42.1 ft Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic flow 14.5 gpm Operating Specifications Auxiliary hydraulic pressure 4,061 psi Operating Specifications Travel speed forward 20 mph Weights Operating weight 23,366 lbs



Today's top stories