Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu May 16, 2024 - National Edition
Caterpillar Inc. released its latest reports highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, record financial accomplishments and contributions to helping customers build a better, more sustainable world.
"We're pleased to highlight the great strides the Caterpillar global team is making in executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth. These reports tell the stories of our outstanding 2023 financial results, sustainability progress and active participation in the public policy process," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
"Our employees' diverse backgrounds and experiences and strong focus on serving our customers contributed to delivering the best year in our nearly 100-year history in 2023."
Highlights include:
For more information, visit caterpillar.com/reports.