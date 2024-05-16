List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Caterpillar Releases 2023 Company Reports

    Thu May 16, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Caterpillar Inc. released its latest reports highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, record financial accomplishments and contributions to helping customers build a better, more sustainable world.

    "We're pleased to highlight the great strides the Caterpillar global team is making in executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth. These reports tell the stories of our outstanding 2023 financial results, sustainability progress and active participation in the public policy process," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

    "Our employees' diverse backgrounds and experiences and strong focus on serving our customers contributed to delivering the best year in our nearly 100-year history in 2023."

    Highlights include:

    • The Annual Report reviews how the global team delivered the best year in Caterpillar's nearly 100-year history as the company continued executing its strategy for long-term profitable growth.
    • The Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at progress over the past year and how the company is helping its customers achieve their climate-related goals.
    • The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report provides information about how the company governs climate-related opportunities and risks.
    • The Diversity & Inclusion Report provides comprehensive information on Caterpillar's progress to continue building an inclusive culture, representation advancements and key initiatives from the past year.
    • The Lobbying Report, The Purpose of Engagement, outlines how we advocate for a policy and regulatory environment that supports our long-term success and provides value to shareholders.

    For more information, visit caterpillar.com/reports.




