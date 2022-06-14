List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Tue June 14, 2022 - National Edition
Caterpillar


Caterpillar Inc. announced it will move its global headquarters to the company's existing office in Irving, Texas, from its current location in Deerfield, Ill.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the company. Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

The company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving in 2022.




Business News Caterpillar






