    Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire AUSA

    Wed May 08, 2024 - National Edition
    JLG


    Oshkosh Corporation announced that it is acquiring AUSA, a manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers for the construction, material handling, agriculture, landscape and specialty equipment industries. Upon closing, AUSA will become part of the Oshkosh Access segment, which includes the JLG, Jerr-Dan and Hinowa brands.
    Photo courtesy of JLG
    Oshkosh Corporation announced that it is acquiring AUSA, a manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers for the construction, material handling, agriculture, landscape and specialty equipment industries. Upon closing, AUSA will become part of the Oshkosh Access segment, which includes the JLG, Jerr-Dan and Hinowa brands.

    Oshkosh Corporation, a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AUSACORP S.L. (AUSA), a privately held international company and manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers for the construction, material handling, agriculture, landscape and specialty equipment industries.

    Upon closing, AUSA will become part of the Oshkosh Access segment.

    "AUSA's history of producing high-quality, purpose-built equipment aligns with our Innovate. Serve. Advance. strategy, allowing us to broaden our product offerings in both current and adjacent markets," said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation's president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to welcoming the AUSA team into the Oshkosh family."

    AUSA products will enhance the JLG line of telehandlers, as well as Hinowa tracked dumpers and forklifts to strengthen the Access segment's portfolio of equipment. The companies began working together through a partner agreement in 2020, with AUSA manufacturing the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler.

    "We are excited to join forces with a proven partner like AUSA," said Mahesh Narang, executive vice president, Oshkosh Corporation, and president, Access. "Combining our advanced technology capabilities and robust training, support and service infrastructures will allow us to better serve customers and enable targeted growth."

    "We constantly pursue excellence in our products, services and business," said Ramon Carbonell, AUSA's chief executive officer. "A deeper relationship with Oshkosh will expand the reach of our products, which is an objective our companies share."

    AUSA, which was founded in 1956 in Barcelona, Spain, reported sales of approximately $132 million euros in 2023. The company's near 350 team members and 600 dealers bring with them a long history of innovation, quality and customer service.

    The AUSA acquisition supports the Oshkosh accelerated growth strategy. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 90 days.

    For more information, visit JLG.com.




