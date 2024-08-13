Photo courtesy of Caterpillar Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly.

Caterpillar's North Little Rock, Ark., facility is celebrating two production milestones — more than 4,000 medium wheel loaders and more than 15,000 machines overall.

In 2010, the facility opened in Arkansas focusing solely on manufacturing Cat motor graders. Seven years later, medium wheel loaders were integrated into the product-line.

Since 2017, more than 15,000 machines have been shipped from the North Little Rock location throughout the United States and to customers globally. Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly. The site will continue with various improvements and updates throughout the year and near future.

Caterpillar North Little Rock Facility Timeline

2010: North Little Rock facility opens manufacturing Cat motor graders

2017: Adds medium wheel loaders to product line

2024: Celebrates the production of more than 15,000 machines

2024+: Continues investments in improvements and updates to the site

