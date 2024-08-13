List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Caterpillar's North Little Rock, Arkansas Facility Celebrates Production Milestones

    Caterpillar's North Little Rock, Arkansas facility celebrates milestones with over 15,000 machines produced since 2010, including 4,000 medium wheel loaders. The site, employing 500, will undergo ongoing upgrades, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and growth. Visit www.caterpillar.com for more.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly.
    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar
    Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly.
    Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Caterpillar’s North Little Rock, Ark., facility is celebrating two production milestones — more than 4,000 medium wheel loaders and more than 15,000 machines overall.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) In 2010, the facility opened in Arkansas focusing solely on manufacturing Cat motor graders.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)

    Caterpillar's North Little Rock, Ark., facility is celebrating two production milestones — more than 4,000 medium wheel loaders and more than 15,000 machines overall.

    In 2010, the facility opened in Arkansas focusing solely on manufacturing Cat motor graders. Seven years later, medium wheel loaders were integrated into the product-line.

    Since 2017, more than 15,000 machines have been shipped from the North Little Rock location throughout the United States and to customers globally. Approximately 500 people currently work at the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in areas such as fabrication, machining, paint, logistics and assembly. The site will continue with various improvements and updates throughout the year and near future.

    Caterpillar North Little Rock Facility Timeline

    2010: North Little Rock facility opens manufacturing Cat motor graders

    2017: Adds medium wheel loaders to product line

    2024: Celebrates the production of more than 15,000 machines

    2024+: Continues investments in improvements and updates to the site

    For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com.




    Today's top stories

    Shelly & Sands Continues Work On Zanesville's I-70

    Corps of Engineers, Agate Battle Erosion at Indian River Inlet

    Caterpillar Hosts First-Ever Dealer Technician Challenge

    Crews to Replace Span in Augusta, Maine

    ABB, Komatsu to Collaborate On Electrification Platform

    Kinperium Industries Inc. Announces Acquisition of Hiniker Company

    Balfour Beatty Selected to Deliver Onslow County's Albert J. Ellis Airport Expansion Project in North Carolina

    New Equipment On Display at MacAllister CAT Open House



     

    Read more about...

    Arkansas Business News Caterpillar







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA