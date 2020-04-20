Caterpillar's Phil Kelliher Named ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 Chair

Phil Kelliher

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced Phil Kelliher, a vice president of Caterpillar Inc., will chair the next ConExpo-Con/AGG, set for March 14 to 18, 2023,at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In his role at Caterpillar, Kelliher has responsibility for Americas Distribution, Service & Marketing, providing governance and administration of Cat dealers in North America and Latin America, as well as leadership of the Global Service and Global Marketing & Brand functions for the enterprise.

As chairperson of ConExpo-Con/AGG, Kelliher will lead a cross-section of construction equipment leaders to oversee planning of the triannual global gathering place of the construction industry.

"Phil is an established leader and supporter of the equipment manufacturing industry and we are thrilled he has accepted this leadership role," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director and vice president of exhibitions with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

"His vast international experienceand progressively responsible roles at Caterpillar will play a key factor in continuing to push the ROI discussions for exhibitors within theshow management committee. We know he will ably guide the show's strategic direction to deliver an enhanced experience at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023."

"Caterpillar is pleased to participate with AEM in the continued enhancement and growth of ConExpo-Con/AGG to provide a world-class experience and value for the show's attendees, members and exhibitors,"said Kelliher.

Since joining Caterpillar in 1994 in Australia, Kelliher has held numerous marketing and managerial positions in the agriculture, construction and mining industries with multiple international assignments in Australia, Chile and the United States.

In 2015, Kelliher was named a Caterpillar vice president, where he now leads the Americas Distribution, Service & Marketing division.

Kelliher is a board member of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.