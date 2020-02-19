CAWGC Announces Details of Its Annual Scholarship Program

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) announces its Annual Scholarship Program. Since the program's inception in 1996, the association has awarded almost $130,000 to deserving scholars who will be pursuing degrees in the construction field.

Applicants must be:

the son or daughter of an owner;

the son or daughter of a full-time employee of a CAWGC member company; or

the son or daughter of a Will and Grundy union building tradesman.

The applicant also must be attending college full-time in the fall of 2020 or a present full-time college student who is pursuing an undergraduate degree.

A construction-related major and a "C or better" average also is required.

The application deadline is March 13, 2020. An interview will be required for all first-time finalists. Recipients will be announced in April.

Scholarship requirements along with the application are available on the association's website at CAWGC.org.