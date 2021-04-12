The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties announced its upcoming 2021 Contractors Meet & Greet EXPO, which will be held May 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This annual event had outgrown its location and is relocating to the Grundy County Fairgrounds located at 8890 N. IllinoisRoute 47 in Morris, Ill.

Anyone in or associated with the construction industry is welcome to showcase their company by being an exhibitor, or to come out to network and make contacts. The latest equipment and newesttrends in the industry will be on display. The EXPO is open to anyone 21 years of age and over.

Exhibitor fees are $75 for CAWGC members and $100 for non-members. Admission includes table, chairs, food and beverages for two company representatives. The general admission to this event is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door and includes food and beverages (beer, pop or water).

CAWGC invites attendees to check out the display of equipment and company booths and to sample the mouthwatering cooking by Bob Baish and his crew.

There also will be drawings, giveaways, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. All funds raised will benefit the Joliet Area Community Hospice.

The CAWGC was founded in 1933 as the Joliet Contractors' Association. In 1961 the name was changed to reflect the larger geographic region it represented — the Will County Contractors Association. In 1974 the association became the Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties when it was merged with the Grundy County Contractors Association.

The CAWGC has more than 200 members and has been the voice of the commercial, industrial and institutional construction industry for eight decades.

For more information, call 815/741-1455 or visit CAWGC.org.

