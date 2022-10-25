The Contractor's Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) held its annual Oktoberfest and board of directors' election on Oct. 6, 2022, at Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Ill.

There were 162 guests in attendance, enjoying an Oktoberfest-themed menu, beer and other beverages and The Downhillers band provided entertainment of classic hits. Each guest received an Oktoberfest orange stein cup courtesy of the CAWGC.

Marty Rodin of TMR services won the 50/50 raffle; Jay Adler of Adler Roofing and Sheet Metal won the "barrow of booze" raffle — a wheelbarrow filled with $500 of assorted beer, bourbon and vodka.

All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle were donated to CAWGC's charity of the year, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care.

