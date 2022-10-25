List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Contractor's Association of Will and Grundy Counties Celebrates Oktoberfest at Grundy County Speedway

Tue October 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
CAWGC


The Contractor's Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) held its annual Oktoberfest and board of directors' election on Oct. 6, 2022, at Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Ill.

There were 162 guests in attendance, enjoying an Oktoberfest-themed menu, beer and other beverages and The Downhillers band provided entertainment of classic hits. Each guest received an Oktoberfest orange stein cup courtesy of the CAWGC.

Marty Rodin of TMR services won the 50/50 raffle; Jay Adler of Adler Roofing and Sheet Metal won the "barrow of booze" raffle — a wheelbarrow filled with $500 of assorted beer, bourbon and vodka.

All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle were donated to CAWGC's charity of the year, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care.

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Enjoying the festivities (L-R) are Mike Adermann, Brieser Construction; Steve Dearth; Lexi Southall, Brieser Construction; Katie Dearth and guest; and Cathy Sukley, Lafarge Aggregates. (CAWGC photo)
(L-R) are Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk; Tom White of Three Rivers Construction Alliance; Les Cheney, CAWGC; and Larry Hug, District 1 Councilman.(CAWGC photo)
Paul Rolih of Pierro Quality Electrical Construction Inc. and his guests were in attendance. (CAWGC photo)
(L-R): Colin Bryan, Baish Excavating; Lonnie Schultz, Duco Construction; and Sharon Nicholson, Baish Excavating, catch up at CAWGC’s Oktoberfest celebration. (CAWGC photo)
There were 162 guests in attendance, including Ryan Hill (L) of Airy’s Inc. and Jason Cox of Len Cox and Sons. (CAWGC photo)
The Downhillers Band kept the crowd entertained during Oktoberfest. (CAWGC photo)
Joliet City Manager James Capparelli (L) and Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre (R), shown with Colon-Sayer’s husband and an Oktoberfest guest, made the rounds at the event. (CAWGC photo)
(L-R): Christine Clavenna, Capitol Construction Solutions; Char Belousek; and Lynette Ostiguin show off their complimentary Oktoberfest orange stein cup, courtesy of the CAWGC. (CAWGC photo)
Jay Adler of Adler Roofing and Sheet Metal won the “barrow of booze” raffle — a wheelbarrow filled with $500 of assorted beer, bourbon and vodka. (CAWGC photo)




