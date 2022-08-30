List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

CAWGC Hosts Annual Steak Fry, Raises Money for Lightways Charity

Tue August 30, 2022 - Midwest Edition #18
CEG


The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted dinner for 700 at its annual Steak Fry held Aug. 18 at St. Joseph's Park in Joliet, Ill. The event provided an opportunity for members to network, catch up with old friends and raise money for charity.

Attendees included CAWGC members, labor leaders, elected officials and 2022 candidates up for election. The Sundance Band was on hand to entertain the crowd.

This year, CAWGC's charity is Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care. Located in Joliet, Lightways is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider, offers guidance and support for patients and families dealing with serious illness, and serves 11 counties in Illinois. CAWGC has raised $4,640 to date, through 50/50 raffles, its charity golf event and bean bag tournaments. Leftover food from the event was donated to Morningstar Mission in Joliet.

CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org. CEG

Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19

(L-R): The West Side Tractor crew was represented by Tom Becker, Nick Stipanovich, Megan Hargrave, Mark Gronkiewicz and Adam Degaetano. (CEG photo)
Rick Hollister (L) of United Rentals and Jeff Mikus of Roland Machinery sampled the food and drink. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Justin Schriefer of Renzo Excavating; Wayne Massid of West Side Tractor; Rebecca Schriefer and daughter, Ella. (CEG photo)
Paul Rolih of Pierro Electric helps with cooking duties, giving everyone a side of cooked onions. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Bob and Amanda Dehm of Baish Excavating ran into Mike Butler of Underground Pipe and Valve. (CEG photo)
Ted Stipanovich (L) of Stip Brothers Excavating keeps an eye on the shrimp kebabs while talking with Doug Kanide of Rental Max. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Altorfer Cat’s Derek Eller, Danie Kendall and Kellen Harseim. (CEG photo)
Anna Casenas (L) volunteers at the ticket table with Kristie Cichon of CAWGC. (CEG photo)
Tom Land (L) and Stuart Jelm, both of Airy’s Inc., a veteran-owned company based in Joliet, Ill., enjoy some refreshments at CAWGC’s annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
Carla Liburdi (L), CAWGC director of finance and administration, and volunteer Stephanie Talarico take care of the registration table. (CEG photo)
John Young (L) of Seasons Landscaping Inc. serves up another steak to a hungry customer. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Ready to start cooking are Jay Adler of Adler Roofing; John Young of Seasons Landscaping Inc.; and Steve Costello of McCann Industries. (CEG photo)
Eddie Olszta (L) of RWC Insurance and John Stipanovich of Stip Brothers Excavating Inc. enjoy the annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Lonnie Schultz of Duco Cement Construction; Sharon Nicholson of Baish Excavating; and Dan Saxen of Cross Country Mortgage catch up during CAWGC’s annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
Mike Marchiniak Sr. (L) of Construction by Camco ran into colleague Bob Baish of Baish Excavating. (CEG photo)
Working up an appetite while playing cornhole are Mike Stevens (L) of TMR and Aaron King of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
Matt Marketti (L) of P.T. Ferro Construction talks with Dan Plote of Plote Construction. (CEG photo)
Les Cheney (R), executive director of the Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties, sat down with Clayton Brown (L) and Brett Prairie, both business agents of the cement masons Local 11. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Marty Engwall, Brian Anderson, Larry Ginville and Mary King — all of Alta Equipment. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Fay, S&B USA Construction Reconnects Hill District, Pittsburgh's Downtown

Preventative Maintenance Tips for Backhoes

Leica Geosystems Launches New Safety Awareness Module

Everett Turnpike Widening Project Continues in N.H.

Fisher Introduces New Line of Storm Boxx Pusher Plows

Bell ADTs Are Light On Environment

Slingshot Safety Glasses Fights Fog, UV Rays

Cost-Effective Production From Rokbak's RA40



 

Read more about...

CAWGC Events Illinois Philanthropy






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA