The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted dinner for 700 at its annual Steak Fry held Aug. 18 at St. Joseph's Park in Joliet, Ill. The event provided an opportunity for members to network, catch up with old friends and raise money for charity.

Attendees included CAWGC members, labor leaders, elected officials and 2022 candidates up for election. The Sundance Band was on hand to entertain the crowd.

This year, CAWGC's charity is Lightways Hospice & Serious Illness Care. Located in Joliet, Lightways is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider, offers guidance and support for patients and families dealing with serious illness, and serves 11 counties in Illinois. CAWGC has raised $4,640 to date, through 50/50 raffles, its charity golf event and bean bag tournaments. Leftover food from the event was donated to Morningstar Mission in Joliet.

CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org. CEG

