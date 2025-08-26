CAWGC's annual steak fry, attended by over 680 guests, raised funds for NAMI Will-Grundy to support mental health. The event, held at St. Joe's Park, included a 50/50 raffle that generated $1,800. CAWGC plans to donate $10,000 by year-end through various events supporting mental health. The association hosts networking events like a construction expo, golf outings and the steak fry annually to support its charity of choice. Visit cawgc.org and namiwg.org for more information.

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted its annual Steak Fry on Aug. 21. The event, which was attended by more than 680 guests, was held at St. Joe's Park in Joliet, Ill.

This event provided networking opportunities for those in the construction industry as well as raised money for NAMI Will-Grundy, which helps support those with mental health issues. The 50/50 raffle raised $1,800 and CAWGC estimates by year's end, it will have donated $10,000 to NAMI through its various events.

CAWGC is a non-profit trade association that holds several networking events each year, including a construction expo, annual golf outing, fall golf outing along with its popular steak fry. All proceeds are donated to its charity of choice each year.

The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information, visit cawgc.org and namiwg.org. CEG

