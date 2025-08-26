Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    CAWGC's Annual Steak Fry Helps Raise Money for NAMI

    CAWGC's annual steak fry, attended by over 680 guests, raised funds for NAMI Will-Grundy to support mental health. The event, held at St. Joe's Park, included a 50/50 raffle that generated $1,800. CAWGC plans to donate $10,000 by year-end through various events supporting mental health. The association hosts networking events like a construction expo, golf outings and the steak fry annually to support its charity of choice. Visit cawgc.org and namiwg.org for more information.

    Tue August 26, 2025 - Midwest Edition #18
    CEG


    The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted its annual Steak Fry on Aug. 21. The event, which was attended by more than 680 guests, was held at St. Joe's Park in Joliet, Ill.

    This event provided networking opportunities for those in the construction industry as well as raised money for NAMI Will-Grundy, which helps support those with mental health issues. The 50/50 raffle raised $1,800 and CAWGC estimates by year's end, it will have donated $10,000 to NAMI through its various events.

    CAWGC is a non-profit trade association that holds several networking events each year, including a construction expo, annual golf outing, fall golf outing along with its popular steak fry. All proceeds are donated to its charity of choice each year.

    The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

    For more information, visit cawgc.org and namiwg.org. CEG

    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17

    Carla Montagano (L) and Kristie Cichon of Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties are ready to welcome guests to the annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
    CAWGC’s annual steak fry provided networking opportunities as well as raising money for NAMI Will-Grundy, which helps support those with mental health issues. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Colin Bryan of Baish Excavating; Wayne Massad of West Side Tractor Sales; Cal Testin of Witech Excavating; and Greg Slivka of Witech Excavating. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Cathy Sukley of AZ Hard Rock; Katie Dearth of Grundy Redi-Mix Central Illinois and Conveyance; Lexi Southall of Brieser Construction; Mike Adermann, field operations vice president of Brieser Construction; Mike Masulis of Brieser Construction; and Steve Girot Brieser Construction. (CEG photo)
    CAWGC welcomed more than 680 guests to its annual steak fry. (CEG photo)
    McCullough Kubota’s Howie Heneger (L) and Chuck Rogers were ready for a steak. (CEG photo)
    David Oxley (L) of D. Oxley Construction was ready to sample his steak grilled by Ted Stipanovich of Stip Brothers Excavating Inc. (CEG photo)
    Finkbiner Equipment Company was represented by (L-R) Peyton Schmidt, Jerry Joynt and Don Fitzgerald. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris Richrath, Robert Millhuff and Brandon Fields, all of Roland Machinery Company, were ready to network at CAWGC’s annual event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Colin Bryan of Baish Excavating; Bob Baish, president of Baish Excavating; and Norm Beasley of Lindblad Construction. (CEG photo)
    Chris Petges (L) and JR Boerner of McCann Industries man the grill at CAWGC’s steak fry. (CEG photo)
    Vince Blecha (L) of Welsch Ready Mix and John Young of Seasons Landscaping and board member of CAWGC prepare sausage for hungry guests. (CEG photo)
    Alex Crain (L) and Tom Pranskus, equipment superintendent, both of PT Ferro Construction Company, enjoyed the evening at CAWGC’s steak fry. (CEG photo)
    Russ Woelke (L) of U.S. Equipment Exchange and Midwest Equipment Group met up with Dan Byrnes of Underground Pipe and Valve Company in Shorewood, Ill. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Advantage Paving Inc.’s Ken Stachniak, Mike Wisneski and Tom Younker enjoyed some refreshments at the steak fry. (CEG photo)
    Dawson Howard (L) of Russ Company and Zach Wisneski of Advantage Paving Inc. enjoyed good food and the beautiful weather. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Nathan Stipanovich of Stip Brothers Excavating Inc.; Sam Printy of M&M Affordable Plumbing; and Mike Varman of Stip Brothers Excavating Inc. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    NYC Launches $44 Million Phase of Grand Concourse Upgrades to Major Bronx Corridor

    Middleborough, Mass. Leaders Kick Off Construction on $33M Water Treatment Facility

    Without FEMA Funding, Mass. Towns Scramble to Save Flood Protection Projects

    Despite Earlier Setbacks, Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian to Build Ga. Plant in 2026

    How the Right Equipment Brought Extraordinary Vision to Life in Hockeytown, U.S.A.

    Dynapac Announces Partnership With Ascendum Machinery

    Bobcat Company Expands Industrial Air Compressor Lineup, Introduces Tank-Mounted Series

    JCB Breaks Into 100+ HP Range With Two New Compact Units



     

    Read more about...

    Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Events Illinois







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147