CBI's recognition of Columbus Equipment as Dealer of the Year for 2024 highlights their commitment to customer support and industry excellence. With just two years as a distributor, CEC's focus on service, investment in CBI grinders, and customer-first approach set a new standard. Both companies look forward to continued success in 2025.

Columbus Equipment Company photo (L-R) are Travis Lint of CBI; Scott Parsons of CEC; Josh Lovett of CEC; Jesse Garber (front holding the award) of CEC; Kort Dwyer of CEC; Jason Woods of CEC; James Speiser of CEC; Mark DiSalvo of CEC; George Wilcox of CBI; and Nate Fuller of CBI.

As the new year begins, CBI – a Terex Brand – is reflecting on a historic 2024 filled with milestones, achievements and industry-leading accomplishments. Among the highlights of the year was the recognition of its dedicated partners and dealers, who have played a critical role in driving the company's success.

Topping the list of honorees is Columbus Equipment Company (CEC), named CBI's 2024 Dealer of the Year. Despite being a CBI distributor for just two and a half years, Columbus Equipment has made an extraordinary impact through its steadfast commitment to customer support. The company's focus on delivering reliable service, consistent investment in CBI grinders, and a customer-first approach has set a new standard in the industry.

"CBI has been a great partner, not only in delivering best in class machinery, but in supporting our efforts with a customer first mindset," said Jesse Garber, material processing sales manager of Columbus Equipment Company.

Columbus Equipment embodies the values that define CBI, with its "no surprises, no excuses" mantra reflecting a dedication to excellence, according to the organization. CEC's technical expertise, exceptional customer care and commitment to problem-solving have made it an indispensable partner in delivering world-class solutions to its customers, according to CBI.

As CBI enters 2025, the company is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of its team and partners while looking ahead to continued innovation and success.

