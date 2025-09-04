After 40 years in heavy equipment, Tom Schachner retires from Cleveland Brothers as VP of sales. His career began at Beckwith Machinery in 1985, leading him to extensive experience and admiration for the construction industry. As he looks forward to retirement, Schachner plans to travel, golf, and possibly explore new professional endeavors while cherishing the relationships and problem-solving aspects of his work.

Tom Schachner photo After more than 40 years in the heavy equipment industry — and 15 years as vice president of sales of Cleveland Brothers — Tom Schachner is preparing for the next chapter in his life … retirement.

After more than 40 years in the heavy equipment industry — and 15 years as vice president of sales of Cleveland Brothers — Tom Schachner is preparing for the next chapter in his life. Effective Sept. 5, 2025, Schachner will officially retire from his role at the company's Murrysville, Pa., headquarters.

Schachner's path into the industry wasn't a straight one. While pursuing a degree in mining engineering at the University of Pittsburgh — a decision influenced more by family tradition than personal calling — he began to sense that his future lay somewhere else.

"I wasn't really the engineering type," Schachner said. "I always liked being around people."

It was a professor with a sales background who first planted the seed. Encouraged to explore the business side of the industry, Schachner began to consider a different path. That moment of reflection quickly turned into opportunity — thanks to a bit of good fortune and a lunch break.

While working part-time as a laborer for his father, a bricklayer and stonemason, Schachner found himself doing stonework on the home of a gentleman who, as it turned out, was the vice president of sales of Beckwith Machinery Company, the Caterpillar dealer at the time.

"He asked me what I was studying and if I'd ever considered a career in sales," Schachner said. "Next thing I knew, I had a foot in the door.

In February 1985, Schachner joined Beckwith Machinery Company as a sales trainee. He immersed himself in every corner of the business — from telemarketing and appraisals to shadowing professionals in the field.

By mid-year, he was on the road, covering Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Cambria counties, where he built his reputation as a dedicated and reliable sales representative. In 1989, Schachner transitioned to a new territory in Allegheny County, serving the metropolitan Pittsburgh area until 1993.

That year, he took a brief detour from the Caterpillar network, joining Howard Concrete Pumping to help expand its operations into Cleveland, Ohio. But by 1997, he returned to his roots — and to Beckwith — as a sales manager.

In October 2005, Beckwith was acquired by Cleveland Brothers, and Schachner continued to rise through the ranks. By December 2009, he was appointed vice president of sales — a position he's held for the past 15 years.

Schachner reflected on what has changed over the many years he's been in the industry as a sales professional

"When I started in 1985, the only technology we had was a fax machine and a pager," he said. "You knew every payphone in your territory — and which ones had long cords, so you didn't have to get out of the car in winter."

The evolution of technology — from cell phones to CRM software to social media — has drastically changed how sales are done. But for Schachner, one thing has never changed:

"People still buy from people," he said. "Relationships are paramount. That's always been the core of this business."

Schachner's admiration for the construction industry runs deep. He's always been drawn to the owner-operators — the entrepreneurs with vision who know how to run a job site and a business, he said.

"I've met a lot of self-made individuals in this industry," he added. "It's something I've always respected. And I've been fortunate to spend nearly my entire career representing the Caterpillar brand. I wouldn't have it any other way."

As retirement nears, Schachner is excited for what lies ahead. He plans to travel frequently—with family in Illinois and Colorado, and a second home in Naples, Fla., and there's no shortage of destinations, he said. Golf also is on the agenda ("hopefully getting a little better at it," he said), along with some international adventures to Europe and the Caribbean.

Professionally, the future is wide open.

"People ask if I'll do something else, and honestly, I don't know," he said. "It would have to be the right fit. For now, I'm focusing on myself, my family and my health."

What will he miss most?

"The people. The camaraderie. And the satisfaction of solving problems for customers — helping them lower costs, boost uptime and stay competitive. That's what it's always been about for me. I'll also miss the talented teams that surrounded me at Cleveland Brothers and I'll always be grateful for knowing and working with them over my career at the company." CEG

