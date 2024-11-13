In Stansbury Park, Utah, CDE and Granite showcased a high-capacity wash plant at an open house event, highlighting water efficiency in response to local shortages. The plant produces various in-spec materials, addressing industry needs with innovative technologies. Collaboration with Goodfellow Corporation maximizes plant performance for sustainable operations.

In a state where water shortages are a common occurrence, more than 100 representatives from the materials processing industry assembled in Stansbury Park, Utah, recently to witness first-hand how a CDE engineered wash plant is efficiently managing scarce water resources.

Washing experts CDE, and Granite, one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States, alongside CDE's preferred partner Goodfellow Corporation, showcased the 550 tons per hour (tph) solution at the plant's Coyote Pit site.

Industry representatives from across the United States, Canada and Jamaica had the opportunity to see the wash plant in action, guided by CDE experts ready to answer any questions. The demonstration concluded with a showcase of the final materials produced by the plant for customers to see and feel.

With this solution, Granite is able to process and clean the dirty material from the area to produce five in-spec products; C33 washed concrete sand, #67 washed rock, 1 ½ in. washed rock, 3/8 in. washed chips, and ¼ in. washed chips.

Ryan O'Loan, business development manager at CDE, said it was an honor to unveil this pioneering solution.

"We're proud to be partnering with Granite and Goodfellow on this state-of-the-art plant, and this event allowed us to demonstrate our innovative technologies to industry professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the solution's capabilities. With the greater Salt Lake City area currently facing a severe materials shortage as resources are exhausted, this plant is vital in meeting the growing demands of the construction industry.

"One of the biggest challenges we came across when designing and engineering this plant was ensuring that it could effectively and efficiently retain as much water, given the limited supply across Utah."

The most recent study from the US Drought Monitor states that the majority of Utah, including Salt Lake County, is abnormally dry, with some areas of the state in either moderate or severe drought.

It has been reported that around 95 percent of Utah's water supply comes from snowpacks, and reservoir storage preserves the water for hotter months, and in periods of drought.

Earlier this year it was reported that reservoirs were at 82 percent capacity, and although this is around 18 percent higher than normal, it was important for Granite to manage and preserve as much fresh water as possible with its new CDE plant, in order to help preserve the state's resources.

Stormy Watne, plant manager at Granite's Coyote Pit, said, "We knew this plant would present challenges given the complexity of water management needs, and that the deposits we're processing being very dirty, but CDE was certainly the right partner for us. They understood our desire to recycle as much water as possible to better preserve local water resources, as well as providing technology that can process the challenging deposits, which we're able to turn into clean in-spec material for local construction projects. We are now seeing firsthand how these challenges were at the heart of the design process.

"We proudly opened the door to our impressive facility, so that guests can learn more about our operation, and how this plant is not only benefitting our business, but ultimately the wider economy in Utah."

Goodfellow Corporation's Business Development Manager Tom Childs added, "From the moment we introduced CDE and Granite we knew this would be a meaningful and fruitful partnership. At their core, the two firms want the very best for their customers, and by collaborating, we worked together to deliver the optimal solution for Granite.

"We will be on-hand to support Granite's venture by guaranteeing wash plant performance, ensuring maximum efficiency and uptime to deliver fast return on investment, so that they can continue putting their customers at the center of what they do."

