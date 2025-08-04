CDOT, Thornton, and Broomfield break ground on I-25 Mobility Hub to enhance transit options in Northern Colorado. The hub will integrate pedestrian safety features, bus shelters, and infrastructure to improve transit accessibility and reduce reliance on private vehicles. Planned hubs in other CO cities.

Colorado Department of Transportation photo Representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation, the city of Thornton, the city and county of Broomfield, Adams County and the city of Brighton break ground on a new Interstate 25 mobility hub.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and representatives from the city of Thornton and city and county of Broomfield broke ground on May 21, 2025, on the fourth mobility hub on the Interstate 25 North corridor.

The facility will provide people in northern Colorado with additional transit options and connections across the state.

Mobility hubs provide multimodal connectivity by integrating safe pedestrian connection and waiting areas between modes.

"Today, as we celebrate the start of construction on the northern Front Range's fourth mobility hub, we're making Bustang and transit even more accessible," said Sally Chafee, CDOT acting executive director. "These mobility hubs are designed to make transit convenient, efficient and comfortable, offering people alternatives to sitting in traffic."

Mobility hubs are designed to be strategically located and reduce a person's reliance on their private vehicle, allowing them to easily and safely transition to another mode of transportation. The goal is to simplify travel, reduce wait times, improve safety, and make for a more pleasant travel experience.

When it is completed in fall 2026, the hub will provide a fourth location for people to not only access Bustang's North Line but also connect to the local transit system between Boulder and Brighton along Colorado Highway 7. Three other CDOT mobility hubs are operating along I-25 to the north – at Firestone-Longmont, Berthoud and Centerra-Loveland.

"Initially, this hub will be able to accommodate 152 vehicles, with the ability to double its size to 304 vehicles," said Jessica Myklebust, CDOT's Region One transportation director. "It'll also have slip ramps next to main I-25 ramps, allowing people to safely enter or exit the buses. Slip ramps also will allow Bustang to exit and reenter I-25 with minimal delay."

Other improvements include:

• a pedestrian bridge over I-25, providing safe access to the southbound ramp;

• bus shelters;

• new traffic signals at I-25/Colorado 7 ramps;

• additional sidewalks; and

• a permanent water quality pond.

"When the commission and CDOT decided to prioritize state funds to develop mobility hubs, we knew we needed to have the necessary infrastructure in place to meet the transportation needs of the 21st century," said Karen Stuart, Colorado Transportation commissioner "Our current mobility hubs, the one we're breaking ground on today, and the ones we're going to construct in the next several years, will play a critical role in shaping our transportation future."

Mobility hubs are planned for Lone Tree, Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.

Today's top stories