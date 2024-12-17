Construction Equipment Guide
Chicagoland construction equipment specialists, Contractors Equipment Rentals (CE Rentals), recently hosted its annual customer appreciation open house and demo day at its Elmhurst, Ill., store at 441 Lake St. Owner Robert Sloan welcomed more than 100 customers ranging from contractors, public works teams and landscapers to construction business executives.
"A big thank you to my awesome team and all of our customers for making this year's open house another huge success," Sloan said. "And to my long-time industry friend, David Gordon, a big shout out for making the best bratwurst outside of Germany! He's an amazing cook who really brought his A game to our celebration.
"Our motto is ‘Better Equipment, Better Service' and we work hard every day to earn our customers' loyalty," he said. "Today was an opportunity for us to say thank you to all of them for doing business with us. We take that very seriously and appreciate their trust."
In addition to an all-they-could-eat lunch, the event spotlighted equipment and product demonstrations with representatives of Wacker Neuson, Aquaphalt and Sandbagger.
The open house held a customer raffle drawing for numerous prizes. The winners were:
CE Rentals is a one-stop equipment provider offering rentals, new and used equipment sales; jobsite supplies; a pothole repair solution; and machine maintenance and repair. According to the company, it is the only equipment dealer in the area offering free local delivery on heavy rental machinery.
