    CE Rentals Rocks Another Customer Open House in Illinois

    Tue December 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
    CE Rentals


    Chicagoland construction equipment specialists, Contractors Equipment Rentals (CE Rentals), recently hosted its annual customer appreciation open house and demo day at its Elmhurst, Ill., store at 441 Lake St. Owner Robert Sloan welcomed more than 100 customers ranging from contractors, public works teams and landscapers to construction business executives.

    "A big thank you to my awesome team and all of our customers for making this year's open house another huge success," Sloan said. "And to my long-time industry friend, David Gordon, a big shout out for making the best bratwurst outside of Germany! He's an amazing cook who really brought his A game to our celebration.

    "Our motto is ‘Better Equipment, Better Service' and we work hard every day to earn our customers' loyalty," he said. "Today was an opportunity for us to say thank you to all of them for doing business with us. We take that very seriously and appreciate their trust."

    In addition to an all-they-could-eat lunch, the event spotlighted equipment and product demonstrations with representatives of Wacker Neuson, Aquaphalt and Sandbagger.

    The open house held a customer raffle drawing for numerous prizes. The winners were:

    • Justin Camputaro, DEL Concrete — a CE Rentals swag bag camo
    • Ivan Guzman, Northwest Superior Concrete — CE Rentals swag bag
    • Dan Loftus, DEL Concrete — a DeWalt flashlight
    • Peter McDaid, Swilly Concrete — a DeWalt flashlight
    • Mike Sali, village of Franklin Park — a Wacker Neuson toy digger
    • Christopher Zouko, IDNR — a Wacker Neuson toy and dog
    • Saed Dogie, village of Franklin Park — a Weathertech CupFone
    • Juan Rodriguez, I.C.I. — a Weathertech CupFone
    • Gary Berkshire, Serenity Landscape — a Bass Pro cooler
    • Antonio Soriano, Soriano Landscape — a DeWalt toolbox
    • Anthony Recio, IDNR — a DeWalt 20v fan
    • Bill Anthony, AQS — a DeWalt 20v fan

    CE Rentals is a one-stop equipment provider offering rentals, new and used equipment sales; jobsite supplies; a pothole repair solution; and machine maintenance and repair. According to the company, it is the only equipment dealer in the area offering free local delivery on heavy rental machinery.

    Tom Kaczmarski (L) and Mike Ford of Badger Infrastructure Solutions with a backdrop of equipment for rent and for sale. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    Groups of customers stopped in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy a great lunch and equipment demonstrations. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    A customer receives machine details from a Wacker Neuson representative. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    The event provided an opportunity for CE Rentals to catch up with customers, including many decision-makers from Chicago-area businesses. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    CE Rentals’ Tony Pitello (R) congratulated prize-winner Antonio Soriano of Soriano Landscape, who took home a DeWalt toolbox. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    Saed Dogie of the village of Franklin Park won a Weathertech CupFone in CE Rentals’ open house raffle. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)
    Dave Gordon, executive director of the Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA), serves as head chef and grill-master every year at the CE Rentals open house. (Photo courtesy of CE Rentals)




