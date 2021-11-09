List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Cecil's Tractor in Virginia Becomes Merlo Dealer

Tue November 09, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Merlo


Family-owned Cecil’s Tractors Inc., has served northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area for more than 30 years, developing a reputation for a personal touch and nation-wide reach.
Cecil's Tractors Inc., an agricultural and commercial dealership located in Warrenton, Va., has added Merlo telehandlers to its fleet of outdoor power equipment.

"We currently sell and service Mahindra, Ventrac, Exmark, Husqvarna, Stihl, American Landmaster and Sure-Trac equipment that range from tractors, power equipment, trailers and UTV's," said Eric Webber, equipment sales and marketing strategist.

"Knowing that our customer's needs are ever evolving, and that we needed to diversify our heavy equipment offers to meet those needs, we examined the overall landscape in the agricultural and commercial industries. For us, Merlo was an easy decision to bring us to the next level."

"By partnering with Merlo, we now have the ability to provide a larger variety of options that support our customer's outdoor living and working experiences," said Cecil Campbell, owner of Cecil's Tractors Inc.

"Cecil's has built a trusted, solid foundation for a wide array of customers in the construction, agriculture, tree arborist/removal and municipality markets," Brian Hatch, AMS-Merlo territory manager added. "Merlo telehandlers complement what Cecil's has already achieved as a trusted, dependable name in all these industries."

"To continue delivering outstanding service and products that our customers have come to expect, it's important for us to remain knowledgeable, innovative and competitive," said Cecil. "Merlo is a good fit for us as they, too, continuously prove they are a leader in this space, and that they do truly produce 'better machines'."

For more information on Cecil's Tractors Inc., call 540/347-4238 or visit www.cecilstractors.com.

For more information on Merlo equipment, visit ams-merlo.com.




