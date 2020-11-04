--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

CEG Hires New Sales Account Representative

Wed November 04, 2020 - West Edition #23
CEG




Construction Equipment Guide is pleased to announce the hiring of Sharon Swanson as a sales account representative for the territories of California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada.

Swanson brings a wealth of experience with more than 20 years in senior account management, where her focus has been on business development, assisting businesses with advertising and marketing needs, building strong relationships with principles, CEOs, managers and owners. Swanson has worked for different entities including universities, local school systems, hospitals, automotive, banking, telecom and pharmaceutical. Her expertise centers around developing strategic plans for account management and growth.

"I'm excited to put my years of marketing experience to work for equipment dealers in the Southwest U.S.," said Swanson. "Construction Equipment Guide has been a leader in the heavy equipment industry for over 50 years and I'm looking forward to being a part of their team."

Swanson joins CEG after previous roles at AZ Big Media (sales account manager, January 2020); Girls World Expo (expo director, 2014-2019); 1013 Communications (account executive, 2012-2013); Suburban News Group (senior account manager, 2010-2012); among others. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Employee News Western