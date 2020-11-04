CEG Hires New Sales Account Representative

Construction Equipment Guide is pleased to announce the hiring of Sharon Swanson as a sales account representative for the territories of California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada.

Swanson brings a wealth of experience with more than 20 years in senior account management, where her focus has been on business development, assisting businesses with advertising and marketing needs, building strong relationships with principles, CEOs, managers and owners. Swanson has worked for different entities including universities, local school systems, hospitals, automotive, banking, telecom and pharmaceutical. Her expertise centers around developing strategic plans for account management and growth.

"I'm excited to put my years of marketing experience to work for equipment dealers in the Southwest U.S.," said Swanson. "Construction Equipment Guide has been a leader in the heavy equipment industry for over 50 years and I'm looking forward to being a part of their team."

Swanson joins CEG after previous roles at AZ Big Media (sales account manager, January 2020); Girls World Expo (expo director, 2014-2019); 1013 Communications (account executive, 2012-2013); Suburban News Group (senior account manager, 2010-2012); among others. CEG