Cemen Tech announced an agreement with Dobbs Equipment to serve as the exclusive dealer of Cemen Tech volumetric concrete mixers for central and south Florida markets.

This new partnership aligns with and strengthens Dobbs Equipment's leadership position in providing end-to-end support to customers through top-tier construction equipment solutions.

"We are excited to add Cemen Tech products to the Dobbs Equipment lineup. Many synergies exist between the broad line of volumetric mixers and silos manufactured by Cemen Tech and our current product offerings," said Anthony Falzarano, Dobbs Equipment division manager of road building products.

"Dobbs Equipment already services the concrete and aggregate market segments with our John Deere products. The addition of Cemen Tech products further illustrates our commitment to this important market segment."

Volumetric concrete mixers allow for direct control over concrete scheduling, quality and quantity serving road and bridge construction, transportation, industrial and commercial construction. With demand for concrete at record levels, and contractors under pressure to meet the needs of a growing variety and volume of projects, Dobbs and Cemen Tech understand the difference high-performing technology and innovative equipment can make.

"At Cemen Tech, we pride ourselves on working with companies dedicated to providing customers world-class quality, service and support, and show respect for those who work within the industry," said Connor Deering, CEO and president at Cemen Tech. "We are thrilled to partner with Dobbs to make available the market's best and most advanced volumetric concrete mixer and provide contractors in central and southern Florida an opportunity to diversify and grow their business."

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com and www.DobbsEquipment.com.

