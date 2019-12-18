--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Cemen Tech Signs Faris Machinery as Exclusive Authorized Dealer in Colorado

Wed December 18, 2019 - West Edition
Cemen Tech


Faris Machinery’s three locations (Commerce City, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction) are now authorized to sell and service Cemen Tech’s full line of advanced volumetric concrete mixing equipment and technologies.
Cemen Tech has signed Faris Machinery as the exclusive dealer of Cemen Tech volumetric concrete mixers in Colorado.

Founded in 1953, Faris Machinery has provided equipment and full-service parts, rental and sales support to its Colorado customers for more than 65 years — developing into one of the leading providers of equipment and services for the concrete, asphalt, environmental, oil and gas, and solid waste/sewer industries in Colorado.

The company's three locations (Commerce City, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction) are now authorized to sell and service Cemen Tech's full line of advanced volumetric concrete mixing equipment and technologies.

"The Centennial State has seen significant development across all sectors of the construction industry in 2019, and our concrete customers need equipment that can get them in and out of tight spaces and diverse terrain around roadways and other building projects," said Giles Poulson, president, Faris Machinery. "We partner with industry-leading manufacturers, so our customers have access to the best equipment and service available, and Cemen Tech is a strong and unique addition to our concrete equipment offering."

"The demand is growing for more direct control over concrete scheduling, quality and quantity," said Connor Deering CEO/president of Cemen Tech. "Our partnership with Faris Machinery represents a regional demand and established connection to businesses serving road and bridge construction, transportation, and industrial and commercial construction which can all benefit from volumetric concrete mixing."

The Cemen Tech Experience offers dealer customers eight points of differentiation: a Proven Process to ensure the correct concrete solution for their application, a Performance Guarantee standing behind its equipment, Cemen Tech CONNECT live global remote video support, our 24 Hour Parts to minimize downtime, proprietary technology ACCU-POUR, an advanced suite of cloud-based productivity solutions for volumetric mixers, Concrete Now, an online portal for local concrete delivery, PROJECT GO, ongoing industry education efforts, and Cemen Tech Momentum for customer website development.

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com or www.ACCU-POUR.com.



